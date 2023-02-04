Read full article on original website
Related
Trentonian
HS Girls Basketball Standings, Stats and Rankings (thru Feb. 5)
(Results reported thru Feb. 4) Team (Record) GP Pts Avg. Team (Record) GP Pts Avg. Team (Record) GP Pts Avg.
Jersey Mike’s Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 4
Colts Neck, Donovan Catholic, Pinelands at Toms River East, 9 a.m. Red Bank, Manasquan at Keansburg, 9 a.m. Roselle Park, Abraham Clark at Keyport, 9 a.m. Holmdel, Holy Spirit at St. John Vianney, 10 a.m. Eastern, Oakcrest at Toms River North. QUADS. Egg Harbor, Maple Shade, Williamstown at Howell, 9...
Wrestling: Freshman shines, Don Bosco Prep sweeps quad at No. 9 St. Joseph (Met.)
Don Bosco Prep is peaking at the right time. The Ironmen traveled to Metuchen for a quad on Saturday, where they beat St. Joseph (Met.), No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 37-24 final, No. 10 Seton Hall Prep in a 40-14 runaway and DePaul 62-12.
Boys Basketball: Trotsko wins it for Colts Neck over Hillside
Vova Trotsko’s layup off a feed from Dillon Younger with 17 seconds left gave Colts Neck a 40-39 victory over Hillside in Hillside. With the victory, the Cougars have won seven of their last eight games. Hillside (5-15) went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before Colts Neck (15-5)...
Jersey Mike’s Wrestling Scoreboard: NJSIAA Tournament Quarterfinals & Semifinals
Each site will host four teams. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will then wrestle each other in the semifinal matches. At Bridgewater-Raritan, 5 p.m. At Hunterdon Central, 5 p.m. 1-Hunterdon Central vs. 8-Freehold Township. 4-Old Bridge vs. 5-Monroe. At Hillsborough, 4 p.m. 3-Howell vs. 6-Edison. 2-Hillsborough vs. 7-East Brunswick.
Boys Basketball – OC Sports Medicine Week 5 Player of the Week Winner: Will Nugent, Middletown South
Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 5 Player of the Week. Middletown South keeps winning and a main reason is because different players continue to step up. Last week, it was Nugent's turn to step up, which came with standout Pat Brown hobbled by an ankle injury. Nugent raised his game by averaging a double-double (11.3 points and 11.3 rebounds) in three Middletown South wins over Middletown North, Red Bank and St. John Vianney. His 14 points and 13 rebounds helped the Eagles escape Middletown North with a win while Brown was sidelined.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Indoor track: South, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 5 (PHOTOS)
Haddonfield’s girls team and Manchester Township’s boys squad both earned South, Group 2 sectional titles while Timber Creek girls and Pennauken boys took home South, Group 3 team titles during the sectional championships meet at Bennett Indoor Complex in Toms River. Haddonfield cleaned up shop in the South...
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg girls advance with win over Hackettstown
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Survive and advance. That’s the Phillipsburg High School girl’s basketball motto and they’re sticking to it because so far, so good. Senior forward Monet Gonda scored nine points and hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Stateliners past scrappy No. 5 Hackettstown, 32-28, in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex quarterfinal round game on Thomas Fisher Court on Saturday afternoon. “If somebody misses a shot there’s a good chance Monet will get the rebound,” P’burg coach Nicole Fulmer said. “So, we look for her for all those rebounds because she’s tough under the basket. We’re trying to work her on the high post,...
Maria Nolan, the winningest coach in NJ girls volleyball history, announces her retirement
Twenty-eight times in her 46 years coaching girls volleyball in North Jersey, Maria Nolan’s teams ended the season with a victory. The Immaculate Heart Academy coach chose to cap her career the same way. Monday, less than three months after guiding the Blue Eagles to the NJSIAA Non-Public A championship, Nolan officially announced her...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0