PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Survive and advance. That’s the Phillipsburg High School girl’s basketball motto and they’re sticking to it because so far, so good. Senior forward Monet Gonda scored nine points and hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Stateliners past scrappy No. 5 Hackettstown, 32-28, in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex quarterfinal round game on Thomas Fisher Court on Saturday afternoon. “If somebody misses a shot there’s a good chance Monet will get the rebound,” P’burg coach Nicole Fulmer said. “So, we look for her for all those rebounds because she’s tough under the basket. We’re trying to work her on the high post,...

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO