ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Boys Basketball – OC Sports Medicine Week 5 Player of the Week Winner: Will Nugent, Middletown South

Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 5 Player of the Week. Middletown South keeps winning and a main reason is because different players continue to step up. Last week, it was Nugent's turn to step up, which came with standout Pat Brown hobbled by an ankle injury. Nugent raised his game by averaging a double-double (11.3 points and 11.3 rebounds) in three Middletown South wins over Middletown North, Red Bank and St. John Vianney. His 14 points and 13 rebounds helped the Eagles escape Middletown North with a win while Brown was sidelined.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg girls advance with win over Hackettstown

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Survive and advance.   That’s the Phillipsburg High School girl’s basketball motto and they’re sticking to it because so far, so good.   Senior forward Monet Gonda scored nine points and hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Stateliners past scrappy No. 5 Hackettstown, 32-28, in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex quarterfinal round game on Thomas Fisher Court on Saturday afternoon.   “If somebody misses a shot there’s a good chance Monet will get the rebound,” P’burg coach Nicole Fulmer said. “So, we look for her for all those rebounds because she’s tough under the basket. We’re trying to work her on the high post,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy