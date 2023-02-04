'Remember the Raisin!': Michigan battlefield honors nearly forgotten history

MONROE — Dixie Highway was known as Hull’s Trace back in 1813. It was and remains a road that can be traveled all the way along Lake Erie and up the Detroit River to Detroit.

However, during one week in mid-January 210 years ago, it was the site of the first and second Battle of the River Raisin. A British flag flies high on the east side of the road, marking that army’s location, and a U.S. flag is at the corner of Dixie and Elm Street, where American forces had dug in.

It came to be known as the “River Raisin Massacre” because U.S. forces had 220 killed and 147 captured by the British Canadian and Native American forces totaling 1,400. Only 33 escaped to return to Gen. William Henry Harrison’s troops in present day Perrysburg.

“ ‘Remember the Raisin!’ became a rallying call even before ‘Remember the Alamo!’ ” said Jami Keegan, chief of interpretation and education for the national park, referring to the battle in San Antonio in 1836. “This was the largest American defeat in the entire War [of 1812] and comprised 15 percent of the total casualties from the war. It also was the greatest Native American victory by an alliance of Tecumseh’s.

“A lot people who visit tell us they didn’t realize what happened here and the national impact it had. We have some that are in tears when they realize the devastation that happened.”

Ms. Keegan said what happened here “was literally buried in Monroe history” until two long-time Michigan government leaders took action.

Ms. Keegan said the land the park occupies was covered by a paper plant and sports complex until 2009, when U.S. Sen. Carl Levin and U.S. Rep. John Dingell went about creating one of only two national parks in the state’s lower peninsula.

She said those at the national park don’t use the “massacre” title in order to provide a more balanced view of Native American involvement.

“They were fighting against Western expansion,” Ms. Keegan said. “What happened here was retaliation for what was happening to their villages and people by the Kentuckians [volunteer regiments] primarily.”

The 210th anniversary commemoration of the battles on Jan. 21 involved 80 reenactors and attracted about 300.

A splendidly detailed diorama of the settlement with its stockade, trading post, encampments, and farming along the River Raisin is the centerpiece of the visitor center. The diorama was researched by national park historian and park leader Rusty Frank and constructed by Marty Bertera, a volunteer from Wyandotte, Mich.

“We went to Washington D.C. and got the claims that people filed for replacement of property,” said Mr. Frank, 72. “They are still in the National Archives. Isn’t that something?”

The education center, which is available only for Sunday guided tours, offers a Detroit River log house made of elm according to specifications used by the Wyandot tribe, among other exhibits. A 25-minute movie, The Untold Legacy of the River Raisin , touches on it all, and can be viewed in the auditorium.

