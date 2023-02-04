ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

'Remember the Raisin!': Michigan battlefield honors nearly forgotten history

By By Steve Kornacki / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjZdF_0kcV4lbY00

MONROE — Dixie Highway was known as Hull’s Trace back in 1813. It was and remains a road that can be traveled all the way along Lake Erie and up the Detroit River to Detroit.

However, during one week in mid-January 210 years ago, it was the site of the first and second Battle of the River Raisin. A British flag flies high on the east side of the road, marking that army’s location, and a U.S. flag is at the corner of Dixie and Elm Street, where American forces had dug in.

IF YOU GO

What: River Raisin National Battlefield Park

Where: 333 N. Dixie Hwy., Monroe

When: Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How much: Free

Information: Go to nps.gov/rira or call 734-243-7136

It came to be known as the “River Raisin Massacre” because U.S. forces had 220 killed and 147 captured by the British Canadian and Native American forces totaling 1,400. Only 33 escaped to return to Gen. William Henry Harrison’s troops in present day Perrysburg.

“ ‘Remember the Raisin!’ became a rallying call even before ‘Remember the Alamo!’ ” said Jami Keegan, chief of interpretation and education for the national park, referring to the battle in San Antonio in 1836. “This was the largest American defeat in the entire War [of 1812] and comprised 15 percent of the total casualties from the war. It also was the greatest Native American victory by an alliance of Tecumseh’s.

“A lot people who visit tell us they didn’t realize what happened here and the national impact it had. We have some that are in tears when they realize the devastation that happened.”

Ms. Keegan said what happened here “was literally buried in Monroe history” until two long-time Michigan government leaders took action.

Ms. Keegan said the land the park occupies was covered by a paper plant and sports complex until 2009, when U.S. Sen. Carl Levin and U.S. Rep. John Dingell went about creating one of only two national parks in the state’s lower peninsula.

She said those at the national park don’t use the “massacre” title in order to provide a more balanced view of Native American involvement.

“They were fighting against Western expansion,” Ms. Keegan said. “What happened here was retaliation for what was happening to their villages and people by the Kentuckians [volunteer regiments] primarily.”

The 210th anniversary commemoration of the battles on Jan. 21 involved 80 reenactors and attracted about 300.

A splendidly detailed diorama of the settlement with its stockade, trading post, encampments, and farming along the River Raisin is the centerpiece of the visitor center. The diorama was researched by national park historian and park leader Rusty Frank and constructed by Marty Bertera, a volunteer from Wyandotte, Mich.

“We went to Washington D.C. and got the claims that people filed for replacement of property,” said Mr. Frank, 72. “They are still in the National Archives. Isn’t that something?”

The education center, which is available only for Sunday guided tours, offers a Detroit River log house made of elm according to specifications used by the Wyandot tribe, among other exhibits. A 25-minute movie, The Untold Legacy of the River Raisin , touches on it all, and can be viewed in the auditorium.

Contact Steve Kornacki at skornacki@theblade.com or on Twitter @SKORNACKI.

Comments / 1

Long.Tall.Sally
1d ago

I absolutely Love the history of our town! Also on a mysterious note. It is extremely haunted by soldiers, Indians and citizens. I've had my hair yanked at Hellenberg Park. Driving along East Elm across the tracks at night see see a man walking along the side of the street but as you get closer no one is there. My friend saw a full apparition of a man looking at her. He than also disappeared. Some soldiers have never left. I also think that some are intelligent as in communication.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Filmmaker To Present History Of Michigan’s Shipwrecks

The Brighton District Library is hosting an award-winning filmmaker this week for residents interested in the history of Michigan’s shipwrecks. Award-Winning author and documentary filmmaker Ric Mixter will be presenting and talking about his new book, "Bottled Goodbyes", chronicling some of the most well-known shipwrecks and bottled messages discovered on the nation’s coastlines.
BRIGHTON, MI
wrif.com

Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing

Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
TOLEDO, OH
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
ANN ARBOR, MI
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy