Read full article on original website
Jamie del Pino
2d ago
Sounds like one of our bravest made a bad choice. Fortunately no one was hurt. Not sure why this gets posted.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Man shot in both legs by Bronx gunman on Bronx street
The NYPD on Monday released surveillance footage of a gunman sought for shooting a man in both legs on a Bronx street last month.
Suspect in custody in Brooklyn shooting of off-duty NYPD officer: sources
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took a suspect into custody on Monday in the Saturday shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer, sources said. The man, who’s in his 40s, was taken into custody by the Regional Fugitive Task Force after a widespread manhunt. The man was found at a hotel in Spring Valley. The man […]
Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
Just a Dozen of 89 NYPD Officers Responsible for Serious Misconduct During 2020 BLM Protests Have Been Disciplined
More than two and a half years after the NYPD’s at times violent response to the 2020 George Floyd protests, just 12 of 89 officers charged with significant misconduct by a civilian oversight board have been disciplined, according to a new report.The Civilian Complaint Review Board released dozens of its investigative recommendations for officer discipline in a 590-page review...
Man critically wounded in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK - A man was critically hurt Monday in a shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Fire officials say they responded around 10:15 a.m. to Paerdegat 1st Street near East 80th Street. There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any arrests.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
bronx.com
Neville Pinkston, 18, Arrested For The Murder Of Randell Timber, 25
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximarely 2258 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1285 Washington Avenue (Morrisania Houses), within the confines of the 42nd Precinct / Police Service Area #7 in the Bronx. Upon...
Robbery crew threatens Brooklyn store workers, 1 punched in face: police
A group threatened workers in two separate Brooklyn convenience store robberies on the same night last week, police said Sunday.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Bronx: An Alleged 15-year old teenager is Suspected of Getting Involved of Death of a 27-year old man.
A Bronx fire last week claimed the life of a 27-year-old man and left another covered in serious burns. The man was seen sliding from the roof of the building in an attempt to escape the house fire. Authorities continue to search for a woman who may have had a...
Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in identifying two suspects wanted for two separate assaults. In both cases, the suspects, when confronted by employees over alleged shoplifting, they engaged in or threatened violence. As of approximately 9:30 PM on Sunday, an unknown male individual entered a commercial establishment located at 925 Livonia Avenue. As the individual attempted to leave the store with rolling papers, the victim, a 26-year-old male, attempted to stop him and asked him to pay for the item. The individual then punched the victim in the face. Several additional unknown The post Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed suspect shot by police, critically injured in the Bronx: NYPD
Police shot and critically wounded a man during a confrontation in the Bronx on Sunday, the NYPD said.
Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
bronx.com
Wasany Peri, 16, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing froms within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Wasany Peri. 1070 Anderson Avenue. Bronx, NY 10452. It was reported to police that...
New details emerge in shooting of off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Officials say the officer, who is from Deer Park, went with his brother-in-law to buy a car he arranged to pick up through Facebook Marketplace.
Off-duty NYPD cop shot in apparent robbery, clinging to life in hospital
Mayor Eric Adams urged the public to help the NYPD track down who shot an off-duty officer Saturday night. The officer was attacked while trying to buy a car in East New York, police said. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Hempstead MS-13 Leader Convicted of Murder for January 2017 Hacking
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted for his role in the January 2017 murder of a teenager deemed to be an enemy of the gang. Carlos Portillo, a/k/a Solitario and Pikachu, 28, was convicted yesterday after a jury trial of...
NBC New York
Florida Man Gets 20 Years to Life for 2000 Murder of NYC Woman
A Florida man was sentenced to decades behind bars for the murder of a Bronx woman in 2000, according to Bronx District Attorney's Office. Christopher Gonzalez, 41, of Naples, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in prison, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He initially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Dec. 21, 2022.
Comments / 14