Pensacola man charged with manslaughter for fatal 2021 crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 crash that left two dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Zhonterius De’Ontrevan Jones, 23, was charged with three counts of negligent manslaughter. Jones was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Feb. 5, on a $300,000 bond, but […]
Escambia County woman out $23K after contractor stopped showing up
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 69-year-old Betty Grimsley says her home on Garfield Drive in Escambia County is unlivable. Grimsley says she wired a $23,203 deposit to Robert Stromas IV to begin the remodel on her house. The work began in July of 2022, but Grimsley says Stromas stopped showing up to the job site […]
1 arrested for alleged shooting on W. Scott Street Sunday, 2 injured: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people on W. Scott Street on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Marcus Alexander Toler, 27, was charged with battery and two counts of attempted homicide. Deputies said on Feb. 5, they responded to 3415 W. Scott Street […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 man arrested in Baldwin County for impersonating an officer
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette PD said they have arrested a man for impersonating an officer on Saturday night. Police said they responded to the 100 block of Mango Street in reference to a civil issue and the caller reported that a male on the scene identified himself as a Baldwin County Investigator, but he could not provided identification.
ssrnews.com
Wife Accused of Stabbing Woman, Damaging Vehicle in Hotel Parking Lot
A Pensacola woman was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail January 31 after police reported to a Gulf Breeze hotel where a victim said the woman used a pocket knife to slice open her left hand and flattened her vehicle’s tire as she tried to leave. Gulf Breeze Police...
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
Man impersonates Baldwin County Investigator, arrested after found with knives, gun: Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man Saturday night who impersonated a Baldwin County Investigator and was found with knives and a gun, according to a release from the BMPD. David Starke was arrested for impersonating a police officer. Police said Starke told officers he was investigating […]
Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested for a stabbing on Whitefall Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing from Saturday morning on Whitefall Drive. Police said they responded to the 7000 block Whitefall Drive at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a stabbing. Authorities said they discovered a victim with a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunmen ‘took the life of a completely innocent’ Mobile resident, prosecutors argue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Myles Amari Caples wanted to “show the streets who was boss” and fired multiple times at a Chevrolet Caprice as he and a co-defendant sped by on Raven Drive, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. During the gunfire, Justin Mooney suffered a fatal gunshot to...
WEAR
Report: Man arrested after shooting victim in the neck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is charged for a shooting Sunday night in Escambia County. Marcus Toler was arrested Sunday night and charged with attempted homicide and battery. He is being held in Escambia County Jail on $115,000 bond. According to the arrest report, the incident happened at...
WEAR
Investigators arrest 2 men for trafficking meth in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force in Okaloosa County arrested two men on drug trafficking charges in separate cases. Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Oxycodone. Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Trafficking in Phenethylamines. Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Felony violation...
Mobile police looking for runaway teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
niceville.com
Pensacola career criminal convicted of drug trafficking, firearm charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. – A federal jury has convicted a Pensacola man of drug trafficking and firearms offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola convicted Michael Tyrone Lindsey, 38, of Pensacola, on possession with intent to distribute...
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
No criminal charges will be filed against deputies involved in Navy Point officer-involved shooting: State Attorney
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Office of the State Attorney has completed their review of the officer involved shooting which resulted in the death of Colin West and no criminal charges will be filed against the eight deputies involved in the shooting. The State Attorney’s Office said the incident was investigated by the Florida […]
Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges. Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant. Drake is charged with: Drake was arrested […]
Mother who lost son in deadly Semmes shooting speaks out, wants to raise awareness on gun violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and loved ones gathered in front of the Plateau Community Center in Mobile to mourn the loss of ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20 who was shot and killed inside the K&J Beauty Supply store in Semmes. His mother, Porshina Harris believes there are more people responsible for her son’s death, and […]
