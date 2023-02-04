ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Center Square

Washington state ranked No. 26 in the nation for drop in unemployment claims

(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 26 on a list of states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most, according to a study released Thursday by WalletHub. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, with a focus on the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

What to See and What to Skip When Visiting Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California

The popular places as opposed to the best places. I bet you already have some in your mind. Think about these states and what you know about them. Take a guess before you scroll and see if you guess the most overrated places and attractions and the most underrated ones. Check out what places are worth seeing and what is more of a waste of time in Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Mother in Oregon cold case hopes Idaho murders will help find her son’s killer

The mother of a man who was stabbed in the middle of the night in 2021 along with his wife, believes that the focus on the Idaho murders might help find her son’s killer.Online sleuths have been debating the similarities between the murders of four Idaho University students and the Oregon cold case from 13 August 2021. Myra Juetten, the mother of 26-year-old Travis Juetten, said she hoped that the Idaho case will bring attention to the stabbings of her son and his 24-year-old wife Jamilyn Juetten.Ms Juetten said: “There’s a lot of similarities. I have no proof there’s...
SALEM, OR
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 13 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Oregon

The state of Oregon is somewhere that everyone should experience at least once. This beautiful state is home to some of the most diverse landscapes in the United States, and the scenic spots found here are truly some of the most breathtaking places you’ll ever experience. Whether you’re visiting to experience the gorgeous coastline, the incredible mountains, or the uniquely wonderful city of Portland, you’re bound to have an amazing time. But choosing a home base for your trip can seem like a daunting task; that’s why we’ve made a list of 13 awesome Vrbo vacation rentals throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Montana

Located in the Mountain West division of the United States, Montana contains some of the wildest landscapes in the U.S. The fourth-largest state in the country also ranks as the eighth-least populated and third-least densely populated state. Its lack of people and wide open spaces give rise to one of its unofficial nicknames, Big Sky Country. The eastern half of the state features plains, prairies, and badlands. Meanwhile, rugged mountains dominate the state’s western half. Its thousands of rivers crisscross the landscape and flow into multiple watersheds, including the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and Hudson Bay.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

How gas prices in North Dakota have changed this week (2/4/2023)

STACKER — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to […]
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?

Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
COLORADO STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Women Share the Worst First Date Questions They’ve Heard

First dates are awkward. It doesn’t matter if you’re meeting for the first time or have known each other for years and finally decided to go out – It’s always kind of weird. You make an effort to impress the person by dressing in clothes that you probably wouldn’t normally wear, you go to a place that you probably don’t frequent, and you talk about things that you usually wouldn’t talk about.
MINNESOTA STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Sees 2nd Biggest Drop In Births

Childbirth is declining nationwide but it’s happening faster in Wyoming than in other parts of the country. According to a recent study conducted by the team of analysts at Quote Wizard, they found births have declined by 7% since 2016 nationwide. Add it up and nearly 350,000 fewer children were born in 2020 than in 2016.
WYOMING STATE
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

