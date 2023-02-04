Read full article on original website
Related
Washington state ranked No. 26 in the nation for drop in unemployment claims
(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 26 on a list of states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most, according to a study released Thursday by WalletHub. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, with a focus on the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force. ...
What to See and What to Skip When Visiting Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California
The popular places as opposed to the best places. I bet you already have some in your mind. Think about these states and what you know about them. Take a guess before you scroll and see if you guess the most overrated places and attractions and the most underrated ones. Check out what places are worth seeing and what is more of a waste of time in Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California.
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
Mother in Oregon cold case hopes Idaho murders will help find her son’s killer
The mother of a man who was stabbed in the middle of the night in 2021 along with his wife, believes that the focus on the Idaho murders might help find her son’s killer.Online sleuths have been debating the similarities between the murders of four Idaho University students and the Oregon cold case from 13 August 2021. Myra Juetten, the mother of 26-year-old Travis Juetten, said she hoped that the Idaho case will bring attention to the stabbings of her son and his 24-year-old wife Jamilyn Juetten.Ms Juetten said: “There’s a lot of similarities. I have no proof there’s...
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned
The staff at the Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the loss of its resident cat, who became an unlikely online phenomenon.
Satellite images show the startling difference between Utah's 2022 and 2023 snowpacks
The National Weather Service shared a satellite photo of Utah and compared it side-to-side with a similar photo taken in January 2022. The end result is a state covered in much more snow.
Colorado State student section heard chanting 'Russia!' at Utah State player from Ukraine
Utah State guard Max Shulga, a native of Ukraine, heard the Colorado State student section chanting "Russia!" at him during a college basketball game on Saturday night.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 13 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Oregon
The state of Oregon is somewhere that everyone should experience at least once. This beautiful state is home to some of the most diverse landscapes in the United States, and the scenic spots found here are truly some of the most breathtaking places you’ll ever experience. Whether you’re visiting to experience the gorgeous coastline, the incredible mountains, or the uniquely wonderful city of Portland, you’re bound to have an amazing time. But choosing a home base for your trip can seem like a daunting task; that’s why we’ve made a list of 13 awesome Vrbo vacation rentals throughout the state.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Montana
Located in the Mountain West division of the United States, Montana contains some of the wildest landscapes in the U.S. The fourth-largest state in the country also ranks as the eighth-least populated and third-least densely populated state. Its lack of people and wide open spaces give rise to one of its unofficial nicknames, Big Sky Country. The eastern half of the state features plains, prairies, and badlands. Meanwhile, rugged mountains dominate the state’s western half. Its thousands of rivers crisscross the landscape and flow into multiple watersheds, including the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and Hudson Bay.
How gas prices in North Dakota have changed this week (2/4/2023)
STACKER — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to […]
Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?
Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
Minnesota Women Share the Worst First Date Questions They’ve Heard
First dates are awkward. It doesn’t matter if you’re meeting for the first time or have known each other for years and finally decided to go out – It’s always kind of weird. You make an effort to impress the person by dressing in clothes that you probably wouldn’t normally wear, you go to a place that you probably don’t frequent, and you talk about things that you usually wouldn’t talk about.
Explosives fugitive tied to Colorado, Wyoming: FBI
The FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.
Wyoming Sees 2nd Biggest Drop In Births
Childbirth is declining nationwide but it’s happening faster in Wyoming than in other parts of the country. According to a recent study conducted by the team of analysts at Quote Wizard, they found births have declined by 7% since 2016 nationwide. Add it up and nearly 350,000 fewer children were born in 2020 than in 2016.
Send Cockroach To Ex South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa Valentine
Valentine's Day is almost a week away. If you're in a serious relationship, then this holiday is something you look forward to. On the other hand, some might roll their eyes at this "Hallmark Holiday" thanks to a bad breakup with an ex-Valentine. Any heartbroken guy or gal who is...
South Dakota-Based Company’s Balloon Mistaken For Chinese Spy Craft
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company Aerostar got caught up in the spy-balloon tracking over the weekend. A suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered in the skies over Montana last week. By Saturday the craft had drifted to the east coast of the United States, where it was shot down by a fighter jet, fell into the ocean, and was recovered.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0