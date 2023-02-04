Read full article on original website
Related
Trentonian
HS Girls Basketball Standings, Stats and Rankings (thru Feb. 5)
(Results reported thru Feb. 4) Team (Record) GP Pts Avg. Team (Record) GP Pts Avg. Team (Record) GP Pts Avg.
Boys Basketball: Trotsko wins it for Colts Neck over Hillside
Vova Trotsko’s layup off a feed from Dillon Younger with 17 seconds left gave Colts Neck a 40-39 victory over Hillside in Hillside. With the victory, the Cougars have won seven of their last eight games. Hillside (5-15) went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before Colts Neck (15-5)...
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed
MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Indoor track: South, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 5 (PHOTOS)
Haddonfield’s girls team and Manchester Township’s boys squad both earned South, Group 2 sectional titles while Timber Creek girls and Pennauken boys took home South, Group 3 team titles during the sectional championships meet at Bennett Indoor Complex in Toms River. Haddonfield cleaned up shop in the South...
Rumson-Fair Haven dominates Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr netted 25 points as Rumson-Fair Haven cruised to a dominant 93-58 victory over Donovan Catholic in Rumson. David Carr scored 17 points for Rumson-Fair Haven (15-5), who won its fourth straight game. Rumson-Fair Haven jumped out to an early 27-13 lead and never looked back, owning a 31-point lead by halftime.
Maria Nolan, the winningest coach in NJ girls volleyball history, announces her retirement
Twenty-eight times in her 46 years coaching girls volleyball in North Jersey, Maria Nolan’s teams ended the season with a victory. The Immaculate Heart Academy coach chose to cap her career the same way. Monday, less than three months after guiding the Blue Eagles to the NJSIAA Non-Public A championship, Nolan officially announced her...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0