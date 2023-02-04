ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FanSided

Fan Mailbag: Should the Buffalo Sabres bring back Sam Reinhart?

For this addition of Buffalo Sabres fan mailbag, i asked fans if the team should bring back Sam Reinhart. I got tons of responses and broke them down. This was probably the best Buffalo Sabres fan mailbag ever when it comes to the responses I got. Earlier this week, I asked Sabres fans if they would like for Buffalo to bring back former Sabre Sam Reinhart. There has been some speculation Sammy could be traded so I thought I would ask the question.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

NFL Star Says These Are The Best Wings In Buffalo

Love him or hate him, Rob Gronkowski is a proud Buffalo boy. The twice-retired tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was born and raised in Amherst and frequently spends time in Western New York to visit his family. Thanks to the Buffalo blizzard, he was even stuck here during the holidays like the rest of us.
BUFFALO, NY
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wearebuffalo.net

NFL Fans Making Fun of the Buffalo Bills 2024 Super Bowl Odds

The Buffalo Bills, along with 30 other teams, are watching the Super Bowl this Sunday from home. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be the Chiefs third trip to the big game in four years; they're 1-1 in the first two. The Bills were the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Keith Mitchell, Josh Allen rage over Aaron Rodgers’ ‘crap’ handicap after Pebble Beach win

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the Pro-Am portion of the Pebble Beach golf tournament over the weekend — but as with seemingly everything Rodgers does these days, it was not without controversy. Playing with professional partner Ben Silverman, Rodgers edged out Peter Malnati and former FedEx CEO Don Colleran by one stroke, finishing 26-under through three rounds. But Rodgers entered the tournament with a suspiciously high handicap of 10, meaning he was given 10 strokes each round. Pro golfer Keith Mitchell — who played the Pro-Am version of the tournament with Rodgers’ NFL rival, Bills quarterback Josh Allen — was not shy...
FanSided

Top 3 players the Buffalo Sabres could trade at the deadline

The Buffalo Sabres are either going to buy, sell, or do nothing at the trade deadline. If they sell, who would they trade away by March 3rd?. While I don’t believe the Buffalo Sabres will trade anyone, professional sports is always about things happening when you least expect it. So let’s get hypothetical here and list three players who general manager Kevyn Adams would most likely move.
BUFFALO, NY

