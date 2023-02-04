ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers look to revise Montana’s marijuana laws two years after legalization

In its first major revision proposed to Montana’s marijuana laws since the state legalized recreational use in 2021, a House panel heard a series of bills that would adjust and change laws governing pot. Among those bills and changes is House Bill 128, proposed by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, which makes a number of […] The post Lawmakers look to revise Montana’s marijuana laws two years after legalization appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Colorado Newsline

State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds

WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers.  Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Rec. Marijuana Bill In MN, NY Cannabis Programs, OK MMJ Measure, Costa Rica Weed Bill, MMJ In KY

Chaired by DFL Rep. Ginny Klevorn of Plymouth, the House Committee approved a recreational cannabis legalization bill, reported Marijuana Moment. Sponsored by Rep. Zack Stephenson (D) and Sen. Lindsey Port (D), the measure, which advanced first by their respective chambers, was approved by the House State and Local Government Finance and Policy Committee, becoming the fifth House panel to move the legislation in recent weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Grist

Report: Burning gas in oil fields cost tribes $22 million

In 2019, oil and gas companies operating on tribal and federal lands lost $63 million in revenue from venting, flaring, and leaking infrastructure. That loss, according to a report from the Environmental Defense Fund and Taxpayers for Common Sense, shows that Indigenous nations lost the most potential royalty revenue: approximately $21.8 million. Researchers say that total loss across all lands represents enough natural gas to power 2.2 million households for a year — almost every home in New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming combined. However, those numbers are likely much higher: researchers did not include emissions from Alaska, Michigan, Nebraska, Illinois, or Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan and California institutions ban the word 'field' as racist

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Southern California's school of social work have taken steps to ban the word "field" on official documents, citing racist implications. In a Monday memo, the University of Southern California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work informed students, faculty,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFYR-TV

No edibles: ND House votes down medical marijuana expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have a medical marijuana card, your prescription soon won’t cover edible products in North Dakota. 63 representatives: that’s how many needed to vote yes for the latest medical marijuana bills to pass. But two such bills hit the House floor Tuesday, and both failed: 55-37 and 20-72.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WBOC

Maryland Lawmakers Introduce Emergency Recreational Marijuana Bill

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland's General Assembly is taking major steps in its plan to legalize recreational marijuana, with an emergency bill being introduced in both the state House and Senate on Friday. The bill proposes that recreational pot be taxed at 6 percent initially, the same as the state sales...
MARYLAND STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

The Minimum Wage in Every State in 2023

It’s been more than a decade since the federal minimum wage was increased. First enacted by Congress in 1938 at 25 cents per hour, the minimum wage last received a boost in 2009 when it went from $6.55 to $7.25. Despite calls to institute a $15-per-hour minimum wage —...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy