Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In New York State
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her plans to ban them in her 2023 State of the State. The Clean Indoor Act already banned smoking in many indoor spaces,. The Act prohibits smoking and vaping in almost all...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
Legal marijuana: This is your brain on drugs, Part 3
The previous session covered the highly politized world of Nixon’s war on drugs. Throughout the decades, until the 1980s that is, marijuana kept popping back up as something that most Americans were not afraid of.
WTVC
Tennessee bill calls for marijuana legalization in 'Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to see marijuana legalized for all Tennesseans according to new legislation filed on Tuesday. Representative Bob Freeman (D-Nashville-56) is the sponsor of HB0085, also known as the "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act." According to the bill description, a structure for cultivating, processing, and the...
Lawmakers look to revise Montana’s marijuana laws two years after legalization
In its first major revision proposed to Montana’s marijuana laws since the state legalized recreational use in 2021, a House panel heard a series of bills that would adjust and change laws governing pot. Among those bills and changes is House Bill 128, proposed by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, which makes a number of […] The post Lawmakers look to revise Montana’s marijuana laws two years after legalization appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits sent to Alabama inmates, dead people, state agency finds
Nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits were issued to Alabama inmates and dead people during a two-year period that includes the pandemic, according to a report by a state agency. The Alabama Department of Labor had inadequate verification procedures that failed to flag fraudulent claims, the report by the state...
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Rec. Marijuana Bill In MN, NY Cannabis Programs, OK MMJ Measure, Costa Rica Weed Bill, MMJ In KY
Chaired by DFL Rep. Ginny Klevorn of Plymouth, the House Committee approved a recreational cannabis legalization bill, reported Marijuana Moment. Sponsored by Rep. Zack Stephenson (D) and Sen. Lindsey Port (D), the measure, which advanced first by their respective chambers, was approved by the House State and Local Government Finance and Policy Committee, becoming the fifth House panel to move the legislation in recent weeks.
Report: Burning gas in oil fields cost tribes $22 million
In 2019, oil and gas companies operating on tribal and federal lands lost $63 million in revenue from venting, flaring, and leaking infrastructure. That loss, according to a report from the Environmental Defense Fund and Taxpayers for Common Sense, shows that Indigenous nations lost the most potential royalty revenue: approximately $21.8 million. Researchers say that total loss across all lands represents enough natural gas to power 2.2 million households for a year — almost every home in New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming combined. However, those numbers are likely much higher: researchers did not include emissions from Alaska, Michigan, Nebraska, Illinois, or Indiana.
Cannabis News Week: THC-O Warning; States Making Drug Money
THC-O is potentially dangerous and has a similar profile to the component in vape pens that caused the 2019/2020 EVALI outbreak.
Washington Examiner
Michigan and California institutions ban the word 'field' as racist
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Southern California's school of social work have taken steps to ban the word "field" on official documents, citing racist implications. In a Monday memo, the University of Southern California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work informed students, faculty,...
Rep. Shelley Kloba Leads Another Push To Legalize Homegrown Cannabis In Washington State
Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba introduced a bill Thursday to regulate cannabis home growing in Washington. House Bill 1614 which legalizes home cultivation of up to six cannabis plants for adults is scheduled for a public hearing in Washington's House Regulated Substances & Gaming Committee on Feb. 2. The measure is...
KFYR-TV
No edibles: ND House votes down medical marijuana expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have a medical marijuana card, your prescription soon won’t cover edible products in North Dakota. 63 representatives: that’s how many needed to vote yes for the latest medical marijuana bills to pass. But two such bills hit the House floor Tuesday, and both failed: 55-37 and 20-72.
Legal marijuana: What’s behind the smokescreen, Part 1
Marijuana has become a major way for U.S. states and states around the world to make some extra tax money.
WBOC
Maryland Lawmakers Introduce Emergency Recreational Marijuana Bill
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland's General Assembly is taking major steps in its plan to legalize recreational marijuana, with an emergency bill being introduced in both the state House and Senate on Friday. The bill proposes that recreational pot be taxed at 6 percent initially, the same as the state sales...
Controversy Continues Over Allowing MMJ Patients To Own Guns In Florida, Legal Action In Motion
In November, a U.S. district judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) and her co-plaintiffs against the federal government in which they were seeking to enable medical marijuana patients to buy and own firearms, ending a month-long legal hurdle. Fried then appealed the decision...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Minimum Wage in Every State in 2023
It’s been more than a decade since the federal minimum wage was increased. First enacted by Congress in 1938 at 25 cents per hour, the minimum wage last received a boost in 2009 when it went from $6.55 to $7.25. Despite calls to institute a $15-per-hour minimum wage —...
Mills nominates veteran York County justice to state's supreme court
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday her nomination for a Maine court system veteran to serve on the state's supreme court. Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas, 71, to serve as an Associate Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, a news release from Mills' office said.
Comments / 0