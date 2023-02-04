Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over Pee Dee, Myrtle Beach areas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted across the Pee Dee and could move to the Myrtle Beach area later on Saturday.

The balloon was shot down Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy: Darla Baker

Courtesy: Darla Baker

Courtesy: Katherine Conley

Courtesy: Viewer submitted

Courtesy: Pat Gibson

Courtesy: Pat Gibson

(WBTW)

(WBTW)

“On Wednesday when I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down as soon as possible,” President Joe Biden said. “They decided that the best time was when it got over water. They successfully took it down. I want to complement our aviators who did it. We’ll have more in a bit.”

Get a picture of the balloon passing through the Pee Dee or Grand Strand? Email it to news@wbtw.com with the location it was taken and we may use it on-air and online.

The balloon was first spotted in Montana, then over Missouri. The balloon was spotted over Asheville , North Carolina on Saturday morning. This balloon is roughly 60,000 feet above the surface.

Courtesy: Evan Fisher @EFisherWX/Twitter

Shortly after 10 a.m., the balloon was spotted over the Charlotte area. By noon, the balloon was spotted in the Hartsville and Florence areas.

Photo of the spy balloon over North Hartsville (Courtesy: Trey Davis/Facebook)

Surface winds will guide the balloon east-southeast across the Piedmont of North Carolina, Upstate of South Carolina, and then eventually into the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy: NOAA

China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities.

The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon without a doubt. Its presence prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a weekend trip to China that was aimed at dialing down tensions that were already high between the countries.

The Pentagon says the balloon, which is carrying sensors and surveillance equipment, is maneuverable and has shown it can change course. It has loitered over sensitive areas of Montana where nuclear warheads are siloed, leading the military to take actions to prevent it from collecting intelligence.

A Pentagon spokesman said it could remain aloft over the U.S. for “a few days,” extending uncertainty about where it will go or if the U.S. will try to safely take it down. And late Friday, the Defense Department acknowledged reports of a balloon flying over Latin America — assessed as “another Chinese surveillance balloon.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.