ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Baylor Stuns No. 12 Iowa State 76-70

Ames, Iowa-- In the waning seconds bodies were hitting the floor hard, Iowa State missed at least four layups and Sarah Andrews was able to salt the game away at the free throw line as Baylor (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) upset No. 12 Iowa State (15-6, 7-4) 76-70. The win moves the Bears closer to Texas in the Big 12 title race.
AMES, IA
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
sportingalert.com

Erik Stevenson, West Virginia end skid against Oklahoma

Erik Stevenson made six 3-pointers and scored 23 of his career-high 34 points in the first half as West Virginia snapped a seven-game losing streak to visiting Oklahoma with Saturday night’s 93-61 rout at Morgantown, W.Va. Stevenson scored the game’s first two points and never let up, going 9...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy