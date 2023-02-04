Read full article on original website
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma
Can the Mountaineers finally break the losing skid to the Sooners?
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Throttled by West Virginia
The Sooners suffered their fifth straight conference loss after West Virginia's wire-to-wire victory on Saturday.
Mountaineers Roll Past Sooners
The Mountaineers ended seven game series losing streak versus the Sooners with an emphatic 89-57 win.
Baylor Stuns No. 12 Iowa State 76-70
Ames, Iowa-- In the waning seconds bodies were hitting the floor hard, Iowa State missed at least four layups and Sarah Andrews was able to salt the game away at the free throw line as Baylor (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) upset No. 12 Iowa State (15-6, 7-4) 76-70. The win moves the Bears closer to Texas in the Big 12 title race.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
sportingalert.com
Erik Stevenson, West Virginia end skid against Oklahoma
Erik Stevenson made six 3-pointers and scored 23 of his career-high 34 points in the first half as West Virginia snapped a seven-game losing streak to visiting Oklahoma with Saturday night’s 93-61 rout at Morgantown, W.Va. Stevenson scored the game’s first two points and never let up, going 9...
Baylor Dominates Texas Tech in Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's Return
The No. 11 Bears blew out the Red Raiders, 89-62.
West Virginia Searching for First Win over Oklahoma in Nearly Four Years
The Mountaineers look to end seven-game series skid versus the Sooners
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III out indefinitely with injured wrist
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball senior guard Avery Anderson III will have surgery to repair an injured wrist later this week, Cowboys' head coach Mike Boynton said Monday. Anderson is out indefinitely, but he posted on social media Monday evening saying he, "can't finish out" his senior due to the injury.
