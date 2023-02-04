Ames, Iowa-- In the waning seconds bodies were hitting the floor hard, Iowa State missed at least four layups and Sarah Andrews was able to salt the game away at the free throw line as Baylor (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) upset No. 12 Iowa State (15-6, 7-4) 76-70. The win moves the Bears closer to Texas in the Big 12 title race.

