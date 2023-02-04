Read full article on original website
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
The Book "Gender Queer" Faced a Challenge in Another Maine SchoolThe Maine WriterMaine State
WPFO
Frigid temps lead to frozen pipes and water damage at Maine businesses, schools
Those frigid weekend temperatures caused major issues at several Maine businesses and schools. Stars & Stripes Brewing in Portland had sprinkler system problems, which caused water damage. The owners say it may have been from a space heater in another unit in the building that set off the sprinklers. The...
WMTW
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity
Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
Lewiston DHHS office closes due to water, electrical damage
LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday morning its district office on Main Street in Lewiston is temporarily closed due to water and electrical damage from extreme cold weather this past weekend. In a news release, DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell said the office...
foxbangor.com
Devastating barn fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO-- 25 pigs were killed in a fire in Vassalboro this morning. Fire crews were called to a fire on Cross Hill Road in Vassalboro just before 4:30. Upon arrival, they encountered a barn fully involved in flames. Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson tells us the fire was contained to...
Naples home declared total loss in Thursday fire
NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples was declared a total loss after crews responded to a fire on Thursday night. According to Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox, crews were called to the engulfed home on Chaplins Mill Road around 10 p.m. Three people, along with two dogs, and...
Off-duty Maine EMT saves neighbor's life
WINDHAM, Maine — When you work as a first responder, it may be hard to sit back and take a moment to reflect on the lives you impact. But an off-duty Windham Fire and Rescue worker had that opportunity after saving his neighbor's life. Dustin Andrews is an EMT...
mainebiz.biz
Word on the street: Downtown rebound, office conversions top Maine development trends
From downtown retail to office-building conversions into other uses, commercial development is sizzling across Maine. For a lowdown on what’s trending in 2023, Mainebiz asked experts including mayors, economic development directors and those working in real estate for the trends they’re most excited about this year. Here’s what...
10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky
That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
WMTW
Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
No prison for Maine corrections worker who caused crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine corrections officer who worked consecutive 16-hour shifts before causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl won't being going to prison under a sentence imposed by a judge on Monday. Kenneth Morang, who was convicted in October of manslaughter, gave an emotional apology to...
One person dead following Turnpike crash in Saco
SACO, Maine — A Massachusetts man has died following a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Saco Friday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, Maine State Police responded to a report of a rollover crash southbound on the Saco River bridge on the Maine Turnpike, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
Safety Concerns Force Evacuation Of Gardiner, Maine Building
Here in the United States, and most of the developed world, we rarely hear about buildings being evacuated over structural safety concerns. We are lucky enough to have district laws regarding building inspections that prevent unsafe buildings from being occupied. However, it does happen. According to an article in the...
newscentermaine.com
Off-duty Windham Fire Rescue EMT saves neighbor's life
Dustin Andrews was driving with his family when he noticed Rob Parritt driving in a strange pattern. Andrews stopped for what would be a life-saving endeavor.
Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years
There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
Warming shelters in Maine see large crowds during extreme cold snap
PORTLAND, Maine — With record-low temperatures and wind chill factors dropping into extreme negatives over the weekend, staying warm is vital. There were questions about what people who experience homelessness would do in this cold weather. For the unhoused community in Portland, though, the need for these shelters has been a necessity.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Comments / 2