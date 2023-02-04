ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, ME

WMTW

Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity

Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
WINDHAM, ME
foxbangor.com

Devastating barn fire in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO-- 25 pigs were killed in a fire in Vassalboro this morning. Fire crews were called to a fire on Cross Hill Road in Vassalboro just before 4:30. Upon arrival, they encountered a barn fully involved in flames. Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson tells us the fire was contained to...
VASSALBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Off-duty Maine EMT saves neighbor's life

WINDHAM, Maine — When you work as a first responder, it may be hard to sit back and take a moment to reflect on the lives you impact. But an off-duty Windham Fire and Rescue worker had that opportunity after saving his neighbor's life. Dustin Andrews is an EMT...
WINDHAM, ME
Q97.9

10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face

A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
SEBAGO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person dead following Turnpike crash in Saco

SACO, Maine — A Massachusetts man has died following a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Saco Friday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, Maine State Police responded to a report of a rollover crash southbound on the Saco River bridge on the Maine Turnpike, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.
SACO, ME
Q97.9

Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine

Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
AUBURN, ME
B98.5

Safety Concerns Force Evacuation Of Gardiner, Maine Building

Here in the United States, and most of the developed world, we rarely hear about buildings being evacuated over structural safety concerns. We are lucky enough to have district laws regarding building inspections that prevent unsafe buildings from being occupied. However, it does happen. According to an article in the...
GARDINER, ME
Q106.5

Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years

There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
TOPSHAM, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE

