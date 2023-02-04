ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week

By Karen Butler
 2 days ago

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- SZA's SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States for a seventh, consecutive week.

SZA's "SOS" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for a seventh week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Midnights, followed by Trippie Redds' Mansion Musik at No. 3, Hardy's The Mockingbird & the Crow at No. 4 and Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 6, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 7, Morgan Wallen 's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 8, Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 9 and Lil Baby's It's Only Me at No. 10.

