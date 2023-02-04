Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Mortgage Rate Drop Creates a Homebuying Window, but How Long Will It Last?
Mortgage rates have dropped yet again—could this spell an opportunity for homebuyers?. The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 6.09% for the week ending Feb. 2, according to Freddie Mac. That's down nearly a full percentage point from October's 20-year high of 7.08%. Meanwhile,...
MySanAntonio
2023's Housing Market Is Looking Up: 3 Things That Should Give Homebuyers Real Hope
After suffering all-time lows during the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of homes for sale has rebounded with a bang. January marked a whopping 65% more real estate listings than this same month a year earlier, according to a recent inventory report from Realtor.com®. And while home prices are still...
U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, blowing away forecasts
Employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, indicating the job market remains red-hot despite rising layoffs in the technology industry and other key sectors of the economy.The figure, released on Friday by the Department of Labor, far outpaced economists' expectations of about 185,000 jobs to be added in January. The nation's unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4%. The government also revised estimates for 2022 to show that 568,000 more payroll jobs were created than initially estimated.This is a developing story.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood products industry sputters the most in new PMI survey
The U.S. manufacturing downturn deepened in January, fueled by a further pullback in orders and factory production. Of the 15 industries tracked, Wood products contracted the most while furniture was the fourth-ranked industry in terms of contraction. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity fell for a fifth...
CNBC
How the U.S. labor market went from 'quiet quitting' to 'quiet hiring'
Remember 'quiet quitting?' It described the trend of employees choosing not to go above and beyond in the workplace. Well, that was 2022. This year there's a new vogue practice — "quiet hiring." "Quiet hiring is one of several trends that we've identified as potentially having a major impact...
America's mind-blowing labor market
Jobs reports simply don't get any better than the one we received Friday morning. No caveats needed: This is a rip-roaring labor market, in stark defiance of months of recession chatter — and the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow things down. Why it matters: American workers — outside of...
monitordaily.com
Class 8 Natural Gas Truck Retail Sales Mixed, Infrastructure Continues to Decline
Sales of natural gas (NG)-powered vehicles were mixed in the September to November time period in 2022, according to latest Alternative Fuels Quarterly by ACT Research. September activity surpassed its year-ago level by 29%, but both October and November lagged last year’s comparisons by 9%. “In the near term,...
MySanAntonio
Smart Money: ChatGPT vs. the Nerds, and Rental Properties
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. This week’s episode starts with testing out ChatGPT’s ability to give financial advice. Then we pivot to this week’s money question from Daniel, who wrote us this...
morningbrew.com
Hiring refuses to slow down
The seemingly endless announcements of mass layoffs notwithstanding, Americans haven’t been this employed in more than fifty years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said yesterday that the US added a whopping 517,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate dropped slightly, to 3.4%—the lowest it’s been since 1969.
OilPrice.com
U.S. Gasoline Prices See First Weekly Fall Of The Year
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States saw a weekly fall for the first time this year, GasBuddy said in a Monday note, to $3.44 per gallon on Sunday. The national average gasoline price fell 4.4 cents per gallon from a week ago, based on GasBuddy’s 11 million price reports spanning 150,000 gas stations across the nation. The average gasoline price is still up 17.5 cents from a month ago, and 1.7 cents per gallon up from the same time last year.
newsnationnow.com
Rural Americans hit harder by inflation but that may change
(NewsNation) — Rural Americans have been hit harder by high inflation than urban dwellers over the past two years but that may be set to change in 2023, according to a new report. From 2020 to 2022, rural households paid an estimated $8,120 extra due to inflation, almost 9%...
