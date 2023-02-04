The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States saw a weekly fall for the first time this year, GasBuddy said in a Monday note, to $3.44 per gallon on Sunday. The national average gasoline price fell 4.4 cents per gallon from a week ago, based on GasBuddy’s 11 million price reports spanning 150,000 gas stations across the nation. The average gasoline price is still up 17.5 cents from a month ago, and 1.7 cents per gallon up from the same time last year.

15 HOURS AGO