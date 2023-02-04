Read full article on original website
How Much Money Will NFL Players Get By Winning Super Bowl 57?
When Super Bowl 57 rolls around Sunday, tons of money will be ready to change hands. Betting on the game will be a given. Putting money down on crazy props will also take place. It’s the biggest single day for sports gambling. There’s also money to be had for...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave
The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense
Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
Aaron Rodgers Fans Flames as Rumor Mill Links Him to Raiders
The quarterback is hearing a lot of recruiting from fans at Pebble Beach this weekend.
NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Commercial News
For many Americans, the highlight of the Super Bowl is the commercials. But after a year of controversy, one form of Super Bowl advertisement won't be returning. According to Front Office Sports, there will be no cryptocurrency commercials in the Super Bowl broadcast this year. Last year four major ...
3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 6 Overall Pick
Read more on three teams which could make a trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl coaches 2023: Why Peyton, Eli Manning are coaching AFC, NFC teams
The Super Bowl will feature brothers Jason and Travis Kelce. The Pro Bowl will not only feature the NFL's best players, but brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Sick of the Mannings yet? The NFL doesn't believe it. The hosts of the popular Manning simulcast of "Monday Night Football" (and arguably...
Sporting News
Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads before Super Bowl 57 here
Lights, camera, commercials. While some people are geeked up for this year's Super Bowl matchup, others are pumped for everything that comes in between quarters during TV timeouts: the booze, the food and, most importantly, the commercials. This year, some heavy hitters have already dropped in advance of the big game.
Ravens vs. Cowboys For New Coach - Or Hire Bieniemy?
Baltimore Ravens news, moves and news - NFL info updated by the minute ...
Sporting News
What number is the Super Bowl this year? Explaining the NFL's Roman numeral system for 2023
Another year, another Super Bowl. And another Super Bowl Roman numeral. We're fast approaching Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and the Chiefs, the official title of which is Super Bowl LVII. NFL fans have been seeing these jumbles of letters in Super Bowl titles for decades now, but many...
MLive.com
Super Bowl 57 first team/coach to throw a challenge flag odds & predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Super Bowl 57 set to kick off in less than two weeks, it is now time to scour the prop market to...
Super Bowl LVII notable bets: The making of a 2,000-prop betting menu
Go inside the Caesars Sportsbook "prop party," where most of the list of Super Bowl LVII props was produced.
Sporting News
What channel is NFL Pro Bowl on today? Time, TV schedule, live streams for 2023 AFC vs. NFC flag football game
The Pro Bowl has been reconfigured for 2023 and beyond, moving away from an actual football game after struggling to attract the kind of interest the NFL is accustomed to seeing. The league did not do away with the event, though. The Pro Bowl is now the Pro Bowl Games,...
Sporting News
NFL Pro bowl prize money breakdown: How much do NFL players make for winning 2023 game?
The NFL Pro Bowl has certainly lost its luster in recent years. It has become less competitive with players rightly focused on their overall health and protecting their careers as opposed to going all-out in the meaningless game. So, why does the NFL still host the event? It's all about...
Legendary groundskeeper says this may be his last Super Bowl
As the Chiefs and the Eagles take to the gridiron for Super Bowl 57 next Sunday, there's been one man sitting on the sidelines through every single matchup.
Sporting News
Andy Reid's funniest food quotes, from cheeseburger infatuation to German bratwursts
If the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57, the first question to Andy Reid should be what he's going to eat after the game. Reid's meal of choice during Kansas City's last championship run was a cheeseburger. When asked what he did to celebrate the Chiefs clinching their first Super Bowl appearance since he was hired, he said, "I had a cheeseburger and went to bed."
Sporting News
Printable Super Bowl squares grid for Eagles vs. Chiefs in 2023
The 2023 Super Bowl is finally here, and what fun is watching the big game without Super Bowl squares?. Whether you're stuck organizing the office pool or got roped into buying a square for your virtual party, a Super Bowl square grid is a fun way to engage both diehard football fans and the people in your group who only care about the halftime performances in Arizona. You could win some serious cash and playing in a Super Bowl squares pool requires zero actual knowledge of the Eagles or Chiefs — just a little luck of the draw.
