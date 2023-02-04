ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave

The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense

Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Commercial News

For many Americans, the highlight of the Super Bowl is the commercials. But after a year of controversy, one form of Super Bowl advertisement won't be returning. According to Front Office Sports, there will be no cryptocurrency commercials in the Super Bowl broadcast this year. Last year four major ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

NFL Pro Bowl coaches 2023: Why Peyton, Eli Manning are coaching AFC, NFC teams

The Super Bowl will feature brothers Jason and Travis Kelce. The Pro Bowl will not only feature the NFL's best players, but brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Sick of the Mannings yet? The NFL doesn't believe it. The hosts of the popular Manning simulcast of "Monday Night Football" (and arguably...
Sporting News

Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads before Super Bowl 57 here

Lights, camera, commercials. While some people are geeked up for this year's Super Bowl matchup, others are pumped for everything that comes in between quarters during TV timeouts: the booze, the food and, most importantly, the commercials. This year, some heavy hitters have already dropped in advance of the big game.
MLive.com

Super Bowl 57 first team/coach to throw a challenge flag odds & predictions

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Super Bowl 57 set to kick off in less than two weeks, it is now time to scour the prop market to...
Sporting News

Andy Reid's funniest food quotes, from cheeseburger infatuation to German bratwursts

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57, the first question to Andy Reid should be what he's going to eat after the game. Reid's meal of choice during Kansas City's last championship run was a cheeseburger. When asked what he did to celebrate the Chiefs clinching their first Super Bowl appearance since he was hired, he said, "I had a cheeseburger and went to bed."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Printable Super Bowl squares grid for Eagles vs. Chiefs in 2023

The 2023 Super Bowl is finally here, and what fun is watching the big game without Super Bowl squares?. Whether you're stuck organizing the office pool or got roped into buying a square for your virtual party, a Super Bowl square grid is a fun way to engage both diehard football fans and the people in your group who only care about the halftime performances in Arizona. You could win some serious cash and playing in a Super Bowl squares pool requires zero actual knowledge of the Eagles or Chiefs — just a little luck of the draw.
KANSAS CITY, MO

