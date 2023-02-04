ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

owegopennysaver.com

Transforming lives at The Joshua House

There has been a host of activity within the heart of downtown Owego, N.Y. at an outreach center. The Joshua House, which is located in a revamped warehouse in the alley behind 67 North Ave., and with access via Central Avenue, welcomes youth and young adults to gather for regularly scheduled activities that feature fun and valuable life skills.
owegopennysaver.com

Friends of Hospice welcomes two new board members during January meeting

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County welcomed Colleen Craig and Jamie Striley to its Board of Directors at their Jan. 17, 2023 meeting. Colleen Craig is retired and now enjoys playing music for several area churches. She served as a clerk for the Town of Owego Justice Court for approximately 20 years. She and her husband, who have spent most of their lives in Apalachin, have a son and daughter and 12 grandchildren.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Homelessness in Tioga County, New York

Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Crystal City PBA raising funds for new police K9 unit

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Crystal City Police Benevolent Association is raising funds from the public to help bring back a valuable tool to the police force that the City of Corning hasn’t had in decades. In an announcement sent out by the PBA, they are trying to reach an $80,000 goal to fully fund […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local animal rescue hosts drag show fundraiser

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Saturday night, over 100 people came out to the seventh annual Drag Show Fundraiser, hosted by the Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue. The Animal Rescue serves Chemung County and helps find foster dogs their forever homes. "We are raising funds to help the dogs...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

What’s Happening for the week of February 5, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
OWEGO, NY
WBRE

Benefit held for victim of brutal assault

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital. He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid. Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their […]
SCRANTON, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers Elder Law Clinic

Would you like free guidance from a local attorney about your legal needs? Tioga Opportunities, Inc., in conjunction with the New York State Bar Association, is hosting an Elder Law Clinic on Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Appointments will be offered onsite.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

$5K reward for info on 2011 Wysox missing woman case

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – The FBI office out of Pittsburgh is offering a $5,000 reward in a 2011 missing woman case based in Bradford County. The FBI announced that along with Pa. and West Virginia State Police, it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case of Maria Miller. The FBI said Miller was […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Suspected Qountry Tavern shooter indicted on murder, weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man charged with shooting and killing Jeremy Shazer on Elmira’s southside last month has now been accused by a Chemung County Grand Jury. Shamel Swan, 29, was indicted on a 2nd-degree Murder charge, two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and one count of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of […]
ELMIRA, NY

