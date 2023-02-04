Read full article on original website
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
owegopennysaver.com
Transforming lives at The Joshua House
There has been a host of activity within the heart of downtown Owego, N.Y. at an outreach center. The Joshua House, which is located in a revamped warehouse in the alley behind 67 North Ave., and with access via Central Avenue, welcomes youth and young adults to gather for regularly scheduled activities that feature fun and valuable life skills.
owegopennysaver.com
Friends of Hospice welcomes two new board members during January meeting
Friends of Hospice of Tioga County welcomed Colleen Craig and Jamie Striley to its Board of Directors at their Jan. 17, 2023 meeting. Colleen Craig is retired and now enjoys playing music for several area churches. She served as a clerk for the Town of Owego Justice Court for approximately 20 years. She and her husband, who have spent most of their lives in Apalachin, have a son and daughter and 12 grandchildren.
owegopennysaver.com
Homelessness in Tioga County, New York
Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Crystal City PBA raising funds for new police K9 unit
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Crystal City Police Benevolent Association is raising funds from the public to help bring back a valuable tool to the police force that the City of Corning hasn’t had in decades. In an announcement sent out by the PBA, they are trying to reach an $80,000 goal to fully fund […]
Binghamton High School on lockout
Binghamton High School is currently on lockout, says the district.
NewsChannel 36
Local animal rescue hosts drag show fundraiser
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Saturday night, over 100 people came out to the seventh annual Drag Show Fundraiser, hosted by the Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue. The Animal Rescue serves Chemung County and helps find foster dogs their forever homes. "We are raising funds to help the dogs...
owegopennysaver.com
What’s Happening for the week of February 5, 2023
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
Benefit held for victim of brutal assault
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital. He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid. Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their […]
Binghamton robber threatened Weis employee with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the 2nd Degree.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers Elder Law Clinic
Would you like free guidance from a local attorney about your legal needs? Tioga Opportunities, Inc., in conjunction with the New York State Bar Association, is hosting an Elder Law Clinic on Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Appointments will be offered onsite.
Former Binghamton Mayor Discusses His Arrest at Wegmans Protest
Matthew Ryan, a former mayor of Binghamton, was one of 15 people arrested during a protest outside a Wegmans store in Johnson City. Area residents organized the demonstration in response to violent incidents involving police in Binghamton and elsewhere in the United States. Village police were assisted by officers from...
Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
$5K reward for info on 2011 Wysox missing woman case
WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – The FBI office out of Pittsburgh is offering a $5,000 reward in a 2011 missing woman case based in Bradford County. The FBI announced that along with Pa. and West Virginia State Police, it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case of Maria Miller. The FBI said Miller was […]
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!
Comedian and Actor Kevin James is coming to the Binghamton Forum on June 2, 2023, for a performance that will likely have audiences laughing out loud. With a career that spans decades, James has established himself as one of the most beloved and recognizable figures in the entertainment industry.
Funky Beeze hot dogs and ice cream to replace “The Castle” in Vestal
An iconic building along Route 26 in Vestal is slated to make way for a new hot dog and ice cream shop.
Suspected Qountry Tavern shooter indicted on murder, weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man charged with shooting and killing Jeremy Shazer on Elmira’s southside last month has now been accused by a Chemung County Grand Jury. Shamel Swan, 29, was indicted on a 2nd-degree Murder charge, two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and one count of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of […]
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
