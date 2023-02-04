Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Tanker Crew Rescues Boater in Distress Off Puerto Rico
The crew of the chemical tanker Silver Dover is being praised for rendering assistance to a boater in distress in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday morning, approximately 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. Rescued was an 80-year-old man who was the sole passenger aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel Tao...
Great white decapitates diver in first fatal shark attack of 2023: report
A 19-foot-long great white shark decapitated a diver early this month as he harvested shellfish off the coast of Mexico, reportedly marking the first fatal shark attack of the year. The horrific tragedy occurred Jan. 5 while Manuel Lopez, 53, was gathering ax tripe — a type of mollusk — off Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico, Tracking Sharks reported. He was said to have been diving from the town of Paredón Colorado to the ocean floor without an oxygen tank to nab the critters, which typically reside at depths of 36 to 59 feet. Lopez’s shellfishing...
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack
In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue
Dylan Gartenmayer has been diving and spearfishing along the Florida coast since he was 10. That experience helped him survive a frightening ordeal that left him stranded at sea.
Coast Guard rescues wanted man seconds before massive wave capsizes boat, video shows
The U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Northwest rescued a man who was wanted by police after he left a dead fish at the Oregon home featured in "The Goonies."
gcaptain.com
U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB Head to Argentina to Investigate String of Antarctic Expedition Cruise Accidents
U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board teams have been sent to Argentina to help investigate a string of incidents involving the death and injury of U.S. citizens on foreign-flagged passenger vessels in Antarctic waters. The incidents took place between November 15 and December 1 of last year. The...
Man wanted for leaving a dead fish at 'The Goonies' house is rescued at sea by Coast Guard: Video
A man wanted by police in Oregon in a bizarre incident at a house featured in "The Goonies" was the subject of a daring Coast Guard rescue.
Military.com
How a Coast Guard Plane Scoured Islands Looking for Migrants — And What the Crew Found
CAY SAL BANK, Bahamas — High above a remote uninhabited Bahamian island, a U.S. Coast Guard air crew on patrol watches as a man and small child fish from a white-sand beach. A twin-outboard engine cabin cruiser is anchored in a cove just a few feet from shore. Using...
Thrillist
iLe Spends Days Off in Puerto Rico Sipping Beer by the Beach and Admiring the Island
The Puerto Rican pop singer loves small coffee shops, vintage stores, and looking out at beautiful landscapes. iLe is a Puerto Rican singer who has been part of the island’s music scene since a young age. As a teenager, she was the vocalist of the Puerto-Rican hip-hip group Calle 13, along with her two brothers, Eduardo Cabra and Residente. She released her first solo album, iLevitable, in 2017, followed by Almadura in 2019. Her most recent album, Nacarile, was released in October 2022. iLe will be touring across the US this March. Beyond her work as a musician, she has been vocal in advocating for Puerto Ricans and protesting against the government. When she gets a day off, she likes to spend it going to her favorite vintage stores and cafes on the island.
Coast Guard intercepts 309 Haitian migrants in 'less than seaworthy' vessel off Florida's coast
The Coast Guard returned 309 Haitian migrants to their home country after intercepting their boat in waters off Florida's coast. The group was a mixture of men, women and children.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Fish Found in the Gulf of Mexico
The Gulf of Mexico is massive and home to many large fish and mammal species. The largest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico is impressive and beautiful, the whale shark. These whale sharks are breathtaking and massive. Despite their size though, they are gentle giants and don’t pose a threat to humans. Keep reading to discover the biggest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico and fun facts about it.
MilitaryTimes
Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon
The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea
The ongoing surge of migrants arriving along the Florida coast is forcing the U.S. Coast Guard to work around the clock to rescue those who took to the sea for the journey, many in homemade rafts. NBC’s Guad Venegas embedded with the Coast Guard and saw one of those rescues firsthand. Feb. 7, 2023.
