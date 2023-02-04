ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

gcaptain.com

Tanker Crew Rescues Boater in Distress Off Puerto Rico

The crew of the chemical tanker Silver Dover is being praised for rendering assistance to a boater in distress in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday morning, approximately 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. Rescued was an 80-year-old man who was the sole passenger aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel Tao...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Great white decapitates diver in first fatal shark attack of 2023: report

A 19-foot-long great white shark decapitated a diver early this month as he harvested shellfish off the coast of Mexico, reportedly marking the first fatal shark attack of the year. The horrific tragedy occurred Jan. 5 while Manuel Lopez, 53, was gathering ax tripe — a type of mollusk — off Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico, Tracking Sharks reported. He was said to have been diving from the town of Paredón Colorado to the ocean floor without an oxygen tank to nab the critters, which typically reside at depths of 36 to 59 feet. Lopez’s shellfishing...
Outsider.com

Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack

In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

iLe Spends Days Off in Puerto Rico Sipping Beer by the Beach and Admiring the Island

The Puerto Rican pop singer loves small coffee shops, vintage stores, and looking out at beautiful landscapes. iLe is a Puerto Rican singer who has been part of the island’s music scene since a young age. As a teenager, she was the vocalist of the Puerto-Rican hip-hip group Calle 13, along with her two brothers, Eduardo Cabra and Residente. She released her first solo album, iLevitable, in 2017, followed by Almadura in 2019. Her most recent album, Nacarile, was released in October 2022. iLe will be touring across the US this March. Beyond her work as a musician, she has been vocal in advocating for Puerto Ricans and protesting against the government. When she gets a day off, she likes to spend it going to her favorite vintage stores and cafes on the island.
TravelPulse

5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States

There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Fish Found in the Gulf of Mexico

The Gulf of Mexico is massive and home to many large fish and mammal species. The largest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico is impressive and beautiful, the whale shark. These whale sharks are breathtaking and massive. Despite their size though, they are gentle giants and don’t pose a threat to humans. Keep reading to discover the biggest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico and fun facts about it.
GEORGIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon

The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
OREGON STATE
NBC News

Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea

The ongoing surge of migrants arriving along the Florida coast is forcing the U.S. Coast Guard to work around the clock to rescue those who took to the sea for the journey, many in homemade rafts. NBC’s Guad Venegas embedded with the Coast Guard and saw one of those rescues firsthand. Feb. 7, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE

