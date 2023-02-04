ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

KTVL

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Montanan

Nursing home owners drained cash during pandemic while residents deteriorated

After the nursing home where Leann Sample worked was bought by private investors, it started falling apart. Literally. Part of a ceiling collapsed on a nurse, the air conditioning conked out regularly, and a toilet once burst on Sample while she was helping a resident in the bathroom, she recalled in a court deposition. “It’s […] The post Nursing home owners drained cash during pandemic while residents deteriorated appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Says Missouri Truck Driver Can’t Have Medical Marijuana

While marijuana laws have been loosening up in some states, in others, like Iowa, it hasn’t changed. In Iowa, it is illegal to possess marijuana for personal use. However, in 2018, Iowa’s medical marijuana program began with many restrictions which include the possession of flowers (loose leaf “joints”) or THC-infused edibles.
IOWA STATE
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Wisconsin: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,753 active general dentists in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has 137 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 28 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Wisconsin was ranked number...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri named one of the worst states to drive

KSNF/KODE — Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons, including population, weather, and government investments. Personal finance website, WalletHub took a look at...
MISSOURI STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
GREEN BAY, WI
atlantanewsfirst.com

Measure blocking court clerks from pocketing passport fees fails

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A measure to prohibit Fulton County’s superior court clerk from keeping passport processing fees failed Wednesday night, but that doesn’t mean the issue is settled either in the county or Georgia. The effort from Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis came after an...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
FOX2Now

Pennsylvania 9-year-old graduates from high school, starts college

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 9-year-old boy in Pennsylvania has done something other children his age will take another nine years to do: graduate high school and begin college. Soon after starting with Harrisburg-based Reach Cyber Charter School, David Balogun tested out of elementary and middle school and started...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX2Now

Fact check: Is chicken feed to blame for the egg shortage?

Social media users claim to have found a new culprit for sky-high egg prices: chicken feed. The theory gained steam on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter in recent weeks, with some users reporting that their hens stopped laying eggs and speculating that common chicken feed products were the cause. Some went a step further to suggest that feed producers had intentionally made their products deficient to stop backyard egg production, forcing people to buy eggs at inflated prices.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX2Now

Indiana Senate passes bill to legalize throwing stars

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The Indiana Senate passed a bill that would legalize throwing stars under certain conditions. Throwing stars are currently illegal in Indiana, but the bill, introduced by State Sen. Linda Rogers, would lift that ban for recreational use. Star-throwing is allowed in other states, where it’s sometimes found at axe-throwing businesses.
INDIANA STATE
FOX2Now

Can GoFundMe prevent scammers from starting fraudulent fundraisers?

(NEXSTAR) — Last month, a young woman from Iowa was arrested on charges of theft after she was accused of fraudulently receiving more than $37,000 in donations for alleged cancer treatment — despite never having been diagnosed with cancer, according to investigators. Madison Russo, 19, was pledged the...
IOWA STATE
