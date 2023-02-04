ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

The Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. for the Ultimate Snowy Getaway

Peak ski season is here, which means it’s time to plan that snowy getaway you’ve been contemplating. There are plenty of stunning alpine escapes throughout the U.S., but the best ski resorts aren’t just about time spent racing down the slopes. Yes, you want to make sure you’ve chosen a spot with great runs, and you’ll want to ensure there are level-appropriate options for you and the other travelers in your group, depending on your ski level. The top ski resorts, however, should also offer lots to do when you’re not wearing skis, whether it’s other snowy activities like snowshoeing or snowmobiling, or perhaps just a lovely gondola ride to take in the dreamy scenery.
COLORADO STATE
gripped.com

Ice Climb Name Confusion, The Story of Spray River Falls

In the late 1970s, Rockies climbers John and Mary Lauchlan were skiing below the east ace of Sulphur Mountain in the Canadian Rockies when they spotted an unclimbed ice route. They returned a few days later to make the first ascent of a route that they called Spray River Falls, a 170-metre WI5. Lauchlan shared the news with his friends at the Calgary Mountain Club, but word spread slowly back then, so few outside the club knew about the first ascent.
9&10 News

MoonBikes are a Step into the Future at Boyne Mountain Resort

MoonBikes are a Step into the Future at Boyne Mountain Resort. Skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling are some popular winter activities, but what if we take all those activities up a level?. Well, you can when you ride a MoonBike. MoonBikes are the world’s first 100% electric snow bike. “They...

Comments / 0

Community Policy