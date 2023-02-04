Read full article on original website
Related
People With Autism May Feel Pain More Intensely: Study
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who have autism feel pain at a higher intensity than others, which is the opposite of what many believe to be true, new research suggests. The prevailing belief is that those with autism are indifferent to pain, possibly because of a tendency for self-harm. However, "this assumption is not necessarily true," said Dr. Tami Bar-Shalita, of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University in Israel. ...
Scientists are studying twins to understand a type of eating disorder linked to anxiety. It could be genetic.
Researchers are studying twins to learn more about an eating disorder that largely affects people with anxiety, ADHD, and autism.
scitechdaily.com
Defying Prevailing Assumptions: People With Autism Are Not “Indifferent or Hypo-Sensitive” to Pain
According to a study published in PAIN, the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), individuals with autism may have normal pain thresholds but increased sensitivity to painful stimuli. “This evidence demonstrating enhanced pain sensitivity warrants changing the common belief that autistic individuals experience less...
psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Racism on the Developing Brain
Racial disparity is associated with negative health and socioeconomic outcomes, from pre-cradle to grave. While research has looked at the neuroscience of trauma and adversity, work looking at the impact of racism on the developing brain is scant. This large study identifies differences in size of key brain areas between...
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
MedicalXpress
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
Whites who use sleeping pills have higher risk of developing dementia, study shows
A new study finds that sleeping pills raise the risk of dementia in white people. However, the type and dosage of medication may be variables in explaining the increased risk. It builds on prior research that reveals that persons of color are more likely than white people to get Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, and that they have different risk factors and disease symptoms.
Healthline
Is Bipolar Disorder a Personality Disorder?
Despite a few similar symptoms, bipolar disorder is not a type of personality disorder. However, it may be misdiagnosed as one, or you can have both. Bipolar disorder is considered a type of mood disorder. All types of bipolar disorder and depression are mood disorders. There are 10 types of...
ajmc.com
Veterans With Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Show High Prevalence of Psychiatric Burden
Approximately 70% of veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy reported diagnosis of at least 1 psychiatric condition, with female patients showing a higher prevalence than male patients. Prevalence of psychiatric comorbidity, emergency care usage, and inpatient psychiatric admissions were shown to be substantial among veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), with women especially...
Healthline
What to Know About High Functioning Schizophrenia
When a person’s schizophrenia symptoms do not appear to interfere with their daily life, their condition may be referred to as high functioning schizophrenia. But this is not an official diagnosis. Schizophrenia is a complex and varied psychiatric disorder that affects each person differently. Some people have relatively mild...
Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns. Sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors say, but their frequent use may not be without harm. Researchers found that older white adults who said they “often” or “almost always” took sleep aids had a 79%...
verywellhealth.com
Panic Attack vs. Anxiety Attack: Key Differences
Anxiety disorders are some of the most common mental health conditions, and panic disorder is a specific type of anxiety disorder. Unexpected, sudden panic attacks characterize panic disorders. However, anxiety attacks are not described as an official symptom or disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), the handbook most commonly used by U.S. mental healthcare professionals.
psychreg.org
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
MedicalXpress
The consequences of childhood trauma on children's mental health
Childhood trauma may play a key role in many later psychiatric disorders. However, most of what we know about the impact of trauma exposure comes from research with adults. Less is known about the impact of childhood trauma on teenagers. It is still unclear whether they show the same range of mental health problems as adults or have difficulties mainly in some specific areas—such as having mood problems like depression. Younger children have been investigated even less.
WebMD
What I Would Say to Someone Just Diagnosed with Schizophrenia
Being given a diagnosis of schizophrenia is a hard pill to swallow. I know firsthand how scary it is to be told that you have this disease. I was angry and mortified when the ward psychiatrist diagnosed me, but due to my symptoms, I didn’t believe that anything was wrong. I had no clue what schizophrenia was or what it meant to be diagnosed with this disorder. It didn’t help that I was not given any information or comfort during this interaction and the psychiatrist led me to believe that my prognosis would be quite grim.
MedicalXpress
Teens with asthma face more bullying, says study
New research from Columbia Nursing shows that rural teens with asthma are more likely to be bullied—and that having more severe symptoms also increases risk. Bullying victimization among adolescents is associated with a number of psychological and social problems that can last a lifetime, Professor Jean-Marie Bruzzese, Ph.D., and her colleagues note in their report, published online in the Journal of Asthma on January 2, 2023.
ConsumerAffairs
Commuting to work in heavy traffic can cause brain damage, study claims
Working remotely eliminates the daily commute to the office, and for those whose route took them through heavy traffic, there might be a health benefit from working at home. Canadian researchers have published a study showing that common levels of traffic pollution can impair human brain function in only a matter of hours.
Why does heartbreak hurt so much? Science has the answer
Research explains why the pain of heartbreak isn't just in the mind.
Comments / 0