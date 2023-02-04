Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Defying Prevailing Assumptions: People With Autism Are Not “Indifferent or Hypo-Sensitive” to Pain
According to a study published in PAIN, the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), individuals with autism may have normal pain thresholds but increased sensitivity to painful stimuli. “This evidence demonstrating enhanced pain sensitivity warrants changing the common belief that autistic individuals experience less...
BET
Racism and Poverty Can Change Brain Development of Black Children, Finds Black Harvard Researcher
According to new research, Black children in the United States are more likely than White children to face childhood adversity, and these disparities are reflected in changes to parts of the brain linked to psychiatric diseases such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The findings, published in the American Journal of...
Albany Herald
Stop calling it 'mommy brain' — scientists say the term is wrong and unfair to moms
Pregnancy brain, mommy brain, momnesia — our culture has learned to use the term to describe moms everywhere when they seem forgetful or scattered before and soon after giving birth. But the idea that motherhood is in itself associated with a decline in cognitive abilities may be both wrong and unfair to moms and their brains, writes a team of scientists in an article released Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology.
ABC News
Study finds autism rates have tripled among young kids: What to know
Autism is on the rise among young children, according to a new study. The study, published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics, found that autism rates tripled over the last 16 years. Researchers at Rutgers University looked at more than 4,000 8-year-olds in the New York and New Jersey areas. They...
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
MedicalXpress
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
AOL Corp
The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.
A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
Scientists are studying twins to understand a type of eating disorder linked to anxiety. It could be genetic.
Researchers are studying twins to learn more about an eating disorder that largely affects people with anxiety, ADHD, and autism.
Healthline
What to Know About High Functioning Schizophrenia
When a person’s schizophrenia symptoms do not appear to interfere with their daily life, their condition may be referred to as high functioning schizophrenia. But this is not an official diagnosis. Schizophrenia is a complex and varied psychiatric disorder that affects each person differently. Some people have relatively mild...
ajmc.com
Veterans With Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Show High Prevalence of Psychiatric Burden
Approximately 70% of veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy reported diagnosis of at least 1 psychiatric condition, with female patients showing a higher prevalence than male patients. Prevalence of psychiatric comorbidity, emergency care usage, and inpatient psychiatric admissions were shown to be substantial among veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), with women especially...
Medical News Today
Could sleep medications increase dementia risk?
Sleep disturbances, which are common as people get older, have been associated with an increased risk of all types of dementia. According to the CDC, more than 10% of older adults in the United States take medications most days to help them sleep. A new study has found that, particularly...
Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns. Sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors say, but their frequent use may not be without harm. Researchers found that older white adults who said they “often” or “almost always” took sleep aids had a 79%...
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Our brains can expand, rewire as we age
While certain brain regions may take a hit as we age, the brain is also quite adaptable. Dreamstime/TNS. Q: Do we really lose thousands of brain cells every day in older age?. A: For years, experts believed that, unlike many other cells in the body, neurons did not regenerate. They thought that the brain produced new brain cells only early in life and that once you reached adulthood, the growth of new neurons ceased and existing neurons began to die off.
Healthline
Asperger’s or ADHD? Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatments
Asperger’s syndrome (AS) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be familiar terms for parents today. Many parents may have a child with an AS or ADHD diagnosis. Both conditions develop early in life and have similar symptoms. They can lead to difficulties that include:. socializing. communicating. learning. developing.
psychreg.org
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
MedicalXpress
Teens with asthma face more bullying, says study
New research from Columbia Nursing shows that rural teens with asthma are more likely to be bullied—and that having more severe symptoms also increases risk. Bullying victimization among adolescents is associated with a number of psychological and social problems that can last a lifetime, Professor Jean-Marie Bruzzese, Ph.D., and her colleagues note in their report, published online in the Journal of Asthma on January 2, 2023.
MedicalXpress
Researchers assess link between talking therapy and lower rates of dementia
Using talking therapies to effectively treat depression in adults over the age of 65 may be clinically linked with slightly reduced rates of future dementia diagnosis, finds a new analysis of health data led by UCL researchers. In this first-of-its-kind study, published in Psychological Medicine, researchers assessed whether psychological therapies,...
MedicalXpress
From emotional maltreatment to psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence
Emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, is difficult to recognize and record both in research and in practice. That is why researchers at the Leipzig University Faculty of Medicine carried out a highly elaborate study on the psychological effects that abuse, neglect and emotional maltreatment have on children and adolescents. Examples of emotional abuse include when parents subject their children to extreme humiliation, threaten to put them in a home, or blame them for their own psychological distress or suicidal thoughts.
Comments / 0