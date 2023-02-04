While certain brain regions may take a hit as we age, the brain is also quite adaptable. Dreamstime/TNS. Q: Do we really lose thousands of brain cells every day in older age?. A: For years, experts believed that, unlike many other cells in the body, neurons did not regenerate. They thought that the brain produced new brain cells only early in life and that once you reached adulthood, the growth of new neurons ceased and existing neurons began to die off.

13 DAYS AGO