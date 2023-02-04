HS boys’ hoops: Curtis stuns Susan Wagner in St. George; Falcons suffer first S.I. defeat since 2021 (PHOTOS)

Read full article on original website
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Hill celebrates its ‘Stars’ with a win; SIA B heading to playoffs, plus more
St. Joseph Hill Academy celebrated what it has dubbed its inaugural “Special Needs Day” over the weekend -- hosting the Shining Stars basketball program for special needs athletes. After the Stars graced the court for an exhibition contest on Saturday morning, the Hilltoppers followed with a 66-43 triumph over visiting Kellenberg.
HS wrestling: Farrell captures CHSAA city crown by edging Iona Prep; Sea takes third
Monsignor Farrell, behind four champions and seven silver medalists, repeated as the CHSAA city champion Saturday at the Lions’ Oakwood den. Farrell tallied 338.5 points to edge runner-up Iona Prep (333.5), which produced six champs, by a mere five points in the day-long event, which featured all the CHSAA teams from the city. St. Joseph by-the-Sea placed third with 179 points.
HS swimming: NDA’s Katherine Anticev and Hill’s Kelly Bruen share special award at Girls CHSAA Swim Champs
EAST MEADOW, L.I. -- To be sure, the Girls CHSAA Swim Championships here Sunday at the Nassau Aquatic Center was about crowning a team champion. Xaverian, led by 11 Islanders, won its second straight championship ahead of Archbishop Molloy, Notre Dame and St. Joseph Hill. However, the day also became...
HS boys’ hoops: Point guard Andrew Melillo saves best for last as Monsignor Farrell upends Sea, 47-43
The moment wasn’t too big for Monsignor Farrell’s Andrew Melillo. In fact, he looked extremely comfortable with the game on the line Friday. And, boy, did the Lions benefit from it.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Nicholas Lam pours in 30 as Tots pull away for 78-65 victory over PR; Moore, Petrides, SIA win
Nicholas Lam scored a career-high 30 points and Tottenville exploded for 44 second-half points en route to a 78-65 PSAL victory over visiting Port Richmond Friday in Huguenot. The Pirates, who improved to 13-7 overall (9-6 PSAL), also received offensively contributions from Michael Clifford (20 points) and Thomas Wasniewski (eight points).
Closing out the season: CYO basketball at Holy Rosary | Download images free of charge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Holy Rosary in Arrochar was action-packed as basketball players competed in some of the last CYO games of the season Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Big baskets, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of us.
Nick’s Notes: Nets fans deserve better after Kyrie Irving tweets short goodbye in the middle of the night (opinion)
Goodbye and good riddance. Former Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has rarely been a man of few words through four chaotic seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. He has, however, been a man of few games played on the basketball court during that time. The oft outspoken and controversial point guard...
Swimmer with American flag oncap disqualified from high school race in New Jersey
A high school swimmer from New Jersey was disqualified from a race for wearing an American flag on his cap in honor of his grandfather who was killed in the September 11 terror attacks.
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out remainder of season if the Nets don’t trade him: report
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out the remainder of the NBA season if the Nets don’t grant his trade request, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Irving did not play in the Nets’ 125-123 win over Washington Saturday night and was listed with right calf soreness.
TruTv’s ‘Impractical Jokers’ unveil Season 10 premiere at St. George Theatre after Borough President Fossella names day in their honor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The joke’s on Staten Island. At least when it comes to the borough’s favorite homegrown troupe of TV funnymen. The world-famous “Impractical Jokers” group – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano – got a high honor on Staten Island on Monday, when Borough President Vito Fossella declared Feb. 6, 2023 as “Impractical Jokers Day” in the borough.
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Suns ‘prepared’ to pursue Nets star after Kyrie Irving deal (report)
The Nets and Mavericks made waves across the league after agreeing to a deal that sends Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Roughly 48 hours after Irving requested a trade, the former Nets guard is pairing up with Luka Doncic as the Mavericks hope they can make a run for the rest of the season.
Video posted online shows apparent handgun slide across gym at Staten Island high school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a firearm fall out of an individual’s clothes and slide across the gym floor of Moore Catholic High School. The video, taken on the evening of a basketball game against Manhattan’s Regis High School,...
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 5, 2023: Woman opened heart to ‘countless’ foster children
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary DosSantos, 98, school volunteer who played a role in the construction of New Dorp High School, died in late January in Florida, said her family. A trade school graduate as a seamstress, she married Bill and “built a home in Staten Island opening their hearts to countless foster children,” reads her obituary. In addition, she volunteered to teach students to read at PS 11 in Dongan Hills. Mrs. DosSantos was integral in the construction of New Dorp High School, says her obituary. She loved bingo, slots, and Disney.
Quiet battle rages over memorial to drowned girl in Silver Lake Park (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Kyemani Mitchell, 9, drowned in Silver Lake Park in July of 2021. Very soon after that tragic incident, a memorial to the dead girl sprang up in the park.
D.A. McMahon commences anti-bullying campaign with help from Staten Island students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon paid a visit to the students, teachers and faculty of PS/I.S. 48 in Concord to kick off the 2023 “Stand Up Stop Bullying” campaign. Each year, the campaign holds a contest that allows elementary and middle school students...
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
Holmdel Family Of Seven Seeks Pets Missing After Major Fire
A family of seven lost everything in a house fire on Friday, Feb. 3 in Holmdel, including their German Shepherd and cats — who are now missing. More than 600 donors have contributed $56,000 to Zdena Rubin and her family, according to this GoFundMe page. The blaze broke out...
Man dead on Asbury Park, NJ street after afternoon shooting
ASBURY PARK — A man was shot to death in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said the man was found around 2:15 p.m. near Ridge and Springwood avenues in front of the Sisters Academy of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m....
Cement truck careens into marsh, causing massive delays on West Shore Expressway: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Massive delays were reported on the West Shore Expressway starting during the morning rush hour on Monday when a cement truck careened off the highway and into the marsh, police said. The emergency response in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard continued as of nearly 2...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
