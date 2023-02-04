HS boys’ hoops: Curtis stuns Susan Wagner in St. George; Falcons suffer first S.I. defeat since 2021 (PHOTOS)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary DosSantos, 98, school volunteer who played a role in the construction of New Dorp High School, died in late January in Florida, said her family. A trade school graduate as a seamstress, she married Bill and “built a home in Staten Island opening their hearts to countless foster children,” reads her obituary. In addition, she volunteered to teach students to read at PS 11 in Dongan Hills. Mrs. DosSantos was integral in the construction of New Dorp High School, says her obituary. She loved bingo, slots, and Disney.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO