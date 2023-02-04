ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Think you’re cold? New Hampshire summit likely sets record with -108 degree wind chill

By Staten Island Advance Staff
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thepulseofnh.com

New Hampshire’s All-Time Wind-Chill Temperature Record Broken Early Saturday

One hundred, nine degrees . below zero . Fahrenheit. No, we’re not talking about weather on the planet Mars; we’re talking yesterday’s early morning, record-breaking wind-chill temperature at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Authorities say the previous wind-chill record was minus 103 degrees. Not factoring in the wind-chill effect, the ambient temperature atop Mount Washington was minus 47 degrees before dawn yesterday. Oh, and in case you’re wondering – the average temperature on Mars is about minus 81 degrees. Bring mittens.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire

Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders

While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
STODDARD, NH
Whiskey Riff

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110

Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FAIRBANKS, AK
WMUR.com

'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Snow, mixed showers later this week in New Hampshire

Temperatures will continue to climb above the early February averages this week with a couple of systems we'll be tracking. Single digits and teens for lows tonight with fair skies. Winds will be gusty at the coast as a strong system over the ocean passes by. Sunshine gives way to...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New Hampshire

New Hampshire is home to the famous White Mountains, lots of rivers and lakes, and stunning wooded areas. Tourists love visiting the state year-round for the hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, and other exploration opportunities. But one of the favorite times of year for locals and visitors is the winter when the state gets blanketed with beautiful snow. However, one part of the state gets even more snow than the rest. Keep reading to learn more about the snowiest place in New Hampshire.
PITTSBURG, NH
CBS Boston

Mount Washington sets national windchill record

A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.Wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records, but the mark would beat what most meteorologists believe to be the US record (minus 105° F in Alaska). The prior record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004.WBZ-TV...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

Video: Dangerously cold temperatures, wind chills in New Hampshire

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind overnight and into early Saturday. Frostbite and hypothermia can happen in only a few short minutes in these conditions. We could even break records on top of Mt. Washington! The temperatures make a quick turnaround by Sunday with highs approaching 40. Temperatures crash Friday as...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday

After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
Edy Zoo

New Hampshire takes action to help renters charge their electric vehicles

CONCORD, NH. - Renters in New Hampshire are having trouble finding ways to charge their electric vehicles. Many renters cannot access charging stations at home, making it difficult to keep their electric vehicles charged. This is a big problem because electric vehicles must be charged regularly to work properly.
nbcboston.com

Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England

As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy