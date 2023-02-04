Think you’re cold? New Hampshire summit likely sets record with -108 degree wind chill

Read full article on original website
New Hampshire had a colder wind chill than the coldest city on Earth on Saturday
The Granite State experienced incredibly cold conditions on Mt. Washington, where the U.S. wind chill record was broken at -108 degrees.
New Hampshire’s All-Time Wind-Chill Temperature Record Broken Early Saturday
One hundred, nine degrees . below zero . Fahrenheit. No, we’re not talking about weather on the planet Mars; we’re talking yesterday’s early morning, record-breaking wind-chill temperature at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Authorities say the previous wind-chill record was minus 103 degrees. Not factoring in the wind-chill effect, the ambient temperature atop Mount Washington was minus 47 degrees before dawn yesterday. Oh, and in case you’re wondering – the average temperature on Mars is about minus 81 degrees. Bring mittens.
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire
Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
Breezy and mild Monday in New Hampshire; light snow possible Tuesday
VIDEO: Kevin Skarupa breaks down how the week begins, with a breeze and sunshine. The next snow chance comes Tuesday evening.
The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders
While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
National windchill record set in New Hampshire as cold weather begins to ease up across the Northeast
The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.
Video: Snow, mixed showers later this week in New Hampshire
Temperatures will continue to climb above the early February averages this week with a couple of systems we'll be tracking. Single digits and teens for lows tonight with fair skies. Winds will be gusty at the coast as a strong system over the ocean passes by. Sunshine gives way to...
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
New Hampshire hourly weather timeline: Wind chills to gradually warm Saturday
VIDEO: Get an hour-by-hour look at how wind chills should improve over time Saturday into Sunday. Read the forecast here.
Discover the Snowiest Place in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is home to the famous White Mountains, lots of rivers and lakes, and stunning wooded areas. Tourists love visiting the state year-round for the hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, and other exploration opportunities. But one of the favorite times of year for locals and visitors is the winter when the state gets blanketed with beautiful snow. However, one part of the state gets even more snow than the rest. Keep reading to learn more about the snowiest place in New Hampshire.
Mount Washington sets national windchill record
A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.Wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records, but the mark would beat what most meteorologists believe to be the US record (minus 105° F in Alaska). The prior record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004.WBZ-TV...
Video: Dangerously cold temperatures, wind chills in New Hampshire
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind overnight and into early Saturday. Frostbite and hypothermia can happen in only a few short minutes in these conditions. We could even break records on top of Mt. Washington! The temperatures make a quick turnaround by Sunday with highs approaching 40. Temperatures crash Friday as...
Arctic Blast Sets Weather Records, Including New Lowest US Wind Chill in NH
New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. One place laid a claim for coldest in New England: Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire's White Mountains, which made history nationwide. As of about 3 p.m. Friday, the...
14 Quirky Facts About New Hampshire That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Facts and sometimes be unexciting, but local legends are often much more colorful. What if there were interesting items in history that were a bit of both? Here are some unusual things about New Hampshire that you may not know about. If all of that wasn’t unusual enough, there’s plenty...
Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday
After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
