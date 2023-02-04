Chinese balloon drifting across U.S.: How did it get here? What’s known — and what isn’t — about the suspected spy

Read full article on original website
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Second spy balloon traced over Latin America, US-China tensions escalate
Beijing alleges, the "weather balloon" deviated off course and that U.S. diplomats and media outlets use it as a pretext "smear" China.
Trump Denies Pentagon’s Claim That China Flew Balloons Over U.S. During His Term
“China had too much respect for ‘TRUMP,’" the former president wrote, calling the Pentagon's claim of "at least three" incidents "fake disinformation."
Pentagon says another Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America
The confirmation comes as reports in Costa Rica showed a similar aircraft to the one above the U.S. flying above that country’s western coast.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Pentagon confirms suspected Chinese spy balloon over the U.S. ‘right now’
The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the military has been tracking a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon over the United States.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon; Chinese government reacts
The headline and last two paragraphs of this story are an update to the previous reporting. A suspected Chinese stratospheric spy balloon is being tracked by the U.S. military. The balloon is believed to be gathering intelligence. At some point today, it was over Montana. The Pentagon said that it had been tracking the balloon for several days.
Chinese spy balloon over the US: An aerospace expert explains how the balloons work and what they can see
A Chinese high-altitude balloon violated U.S. airspace, a serious enough breach to nix a high-level diplomatic meeting in Beijing. The balloon itself, however, was not much of a threat.
UPDATE: Chinese spy balloon changes course, floating over central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China
The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say
The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden said he wanted the...
Montana Sen. Daines 'alarmed' at Chinese spy balloon, says 'significant concern' that ICBM fields targeted
Montana GOP Senator Steve Daines sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin regarding the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over his state and other northern states.
🎥 Moran: US needs to 'take Chinese spy balloon into custody'
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran on Friday joined Neil Cavuto on Fox News to discuss the Chinese spy balloon flying in U.S. airspace. (click below to watch Senator Moran's comments) “We need to know when the administration knew, what did they do, and we certainly should not allow...
U.S. military says it is searching for remnants of Chinese spy balloon
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Sunday it is searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down the previous day, in a dramatic spy saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations.
U.S. military tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over Montana
The U.S. military is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that the Chinese government is awkwardly claiming is a weather balloon that has just gone way, way off course. The balloon, which is flying at an altitude of more than 60,000 feet, was first spotted over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday....
U.S. Sec. of State postpones China trip due to spy balloon
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday. The...
U.S. senators question Meta over Chinese, Russian access to Facebook data -statement
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators said on Monday they had sent a letter to Meta (META.O) CEO Mark Zuckerberg questioning the company about documents that they say reveal that Facebook developers in China and Russia had access to user data.
U.S. failed to detect past Chinese spy balloons over United States -U.S. general
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. general responsible for bringing down a Chinese spy balloon said on Monday the military had not detected previous spy balloons before the one that appeared on Jan. 28 over the United States and called it an "awareness gap." The Pentagon said over the weekend...
