ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pain felt halfway around the world is palpable right here in our Georgia community. When you hear about the earthquake that claimed more than 3,400 lives in Turkey and Syria, you might not think about what it is like to get calls from your siblings as they sit in another country in the cold pouring rain for hours watching the world shake and all they know crumbling apart.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO