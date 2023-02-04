ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Republicans go after local prosecutors; DNC approves an earlier Georgia primary

Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former Georgia state representative. Melita Easters, @easters_melita, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. State Republicans introduced two bills that would grant the legislature power over district attorneys.
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Proposed $500 One-Time Tax Rebate From Georgia: Who Could Get It?

Millions of Georgians may soon get a tax rebate of up to $500 from the state’s record budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed sending a one-time tax rebate from Georgia of up to $500 using $1 billion of the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus. One-Time Tax Rebate...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pain felt halfway around the world is palpable right here in our Georgia community. When you hear about the earthquake that claimed more than 3,400 lives in Turkey and Syria, you might not think about what it is like to get calls from your siblings as they sit in another country in the cold pouring rain for hours watching the world shake and all they know crumbling apart.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Efforts underway to repeal Georgia's certificate of need law

An effort is underway this legislative session to repeal Georgia’s certificate of need law. That law places restrictions on where new health care facilities can be located or new medical services offered based on determination of whether a community needs those facilities or services. The upcoming debate under the...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead

A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
MIDWAY, GA
Albany Herald

Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House

ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Georgia signed

The 2023 recruiting cycle wrapped up Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have officially locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Georgia are heading for college.
GEORGIA STATE
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: February 3, 2023

Winners, Winners, Fish Fry for Dinner! Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Director Ted Will recently drew the names of the 2022 Grand Prize winners from a basket, and they are….Georgia Bass Slam angler Andrew Wood of Atlanta and Angler Award recipient Daniel Woodcock of Ellabell (check out his blog report about the award HERE).
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients

For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state. The state’s Open […] The post Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails

As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia

Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy