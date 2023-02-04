Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Political Rewind: Republicans go after local prosecutors; DNC approves an earlier Georgia primary
Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former Georgia state representative. Melita Easters, @easters_melita, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. State Republicans introduced two bills that would grant the legislature power over district attorneys.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia, jackpot grows to $747 million
No one walked away with the big prize, pushing Monday's jackpot to an estimated $747 million.
Ga. recipient of $36 million grant from Biden-Harris Administration to improve roadways
This investment comes as traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021 and data indicates will remain near those levels in 2022, even getting worse for people walking, biking, or rolling as well as incidents involving trucks.
WJCL
United States Geological Survey reports second earthquake in Georgia so far this year
An earthquake has been reported in central Georgia, making this the second earthquake in the Peach State this year, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS says that the earthquake happened around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday. Milledgeville is northeast of Macon. According to the USGS, the earthquake had...
ValueWalk
Proposed $500 One-Time Tax Rebate From Georgia: Who Could Get It?
Millions of Georgians may soon get a tax rebate of up to $500 from the state’s record budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed sending a one-time tax rebate from Georgia of up to $500 using $1 billion of the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus. One-Time Tax Rebate...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pain felt halfway around the world is palpable right here in our Georgia community. When you hear about the earthquake that claimed more than 3,400 lives in Turkey and Syria, you might not think about what it is like to get calls from your siblings as they sit in another country in the cold pouring rain for hours watching the world shake and all they know crumbling apart.
wuga.org
Efforts underway to repeal Georgia's certificate of need law
An effort is underway this legislative session to repeal Georgia’s certificate of need law. That law places restrictions on where new health care facilities can be located or new medical services offered based on determination of whether a community needs those facilities or services. The upcoming debate under the...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
allongeorgia.com
Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead
A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
Albany Herald
Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House
ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
247Sports
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Georgia signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle wrapped up Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have officially locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Georgia are heading for college.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: February 3, 2023
Winners, Winners, Fish Fry for Dinner! Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Director Ted Will recently drew the names of the 2022 Grand Prize winners from a basket, and they are….Georgia Bass Slam angler Andrew Wood of Atlanta and Angler Award recipient Daniel Woodcock of Ellabell (check out his blog report about the award HERE).
WTVC
Southern Charm: US population center trending toward Tennessee & Georgia this decade
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. population center is on track this decade to take a southern swerve for the first time in history. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, last year, the South outgrew other U.S. regions by well over 1 million people through births outpacing deaths and domestic and international migration.
Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients
For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state. The state’s Open […] The post Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails
As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one brought home the $20 million jackpot prize in Friday's drawing. In Georgia, seven people took home $500. The winning numbers on Feb. 3, 2023, were 1-4-50-54-59 and Mega Ball 17. The Megaplier was 2x. The jackpot will now increase to $31 million for Tuesday's drawing.
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia
Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
