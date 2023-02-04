ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 6, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the art of Mexican side-saddle horse riding, a professional glass-blowing studio, Valentine’s Day treats - both sweet and sour - and a new game show. The all-female riding group, Escaramuza Rosas de Castilla, dropped by to preview the Western Heritage Parade...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Popular ax-throwing, rage room venue to open in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to relieve some stress? Ax-throwing, rage rooms, and glass smashing at Unchartered Adventures could do just that. Unchartered Adventures is opening its first Alamo City location at Live Oak at 13920 I-35 N., according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The venue,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Drought relief coming to San Antonio this week

There's a strong chance for showers in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said a cold front will begin to trigger showers by Tuesday afternoon as it pushes into South Texas. The heaviest of the showers are expected to be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE

