San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept
Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry plan to transform the mid-century modern building into a bar called Jackie's Desert Rose.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 6, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the art of Mexican side-saddle horse riding, a professional glass-blowing studio, Valentine’s Day treats - both sweet and sour - and a new game show. The all-female riding group, Escaramuza Rosas de Castilla, dropped by to preview the Western Heritage Parade...
Naeglin's Bakery celebrates 155 years of New Braunfels memories
Have you been to Naeglin's before?
foxsanantonio.com
ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
KSAT 12
Popular ax-throwing, rage room venue to open in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to relieve some stress? Ax-throwing, rage rooms, and glass smashing at Unchartered Adventures could do just that. Unchartered Adventures is opening its first Alamo City location at Live Oak at 13920 I-35 N., according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The venue,...
Texas-based rage room attraction opening San Antonio location
Smash glass and electronics to the music of your choice.
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant will open Feb. 10
The new build includes a 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar with views of the downtown skyline.
YouTuber Mike Majlak heaps praise on San Antonio food truck Last Place Burgers
While in town for the WWE Royal Rumble, Mike Majlak and George Janko tried a San Antonio staple.
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B offering coupons for condoms ahead of Valentine's Day
Texas' favorite grocer is doing its part for family planning — and saving customers money at the same time.
This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city.
tpr.org
Drought relief coming to San Antonio this week
There's a strong chance for showers in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said a cold front will begin to trigger showers by Tuesday afternoon as it pushes into South Texas. The heaviest of the showers are expected to be...
Guess the rent of this new four-bedroom home in New Braunfels
This week we look at this family home in New Braunfels.
KENS 5
San Antonio vending machine business dispenses morning-after pills and other contraceptives
SAN ANTONIO — An entrepreneurial couple in San Antonio sells more than snacks and drinks in their vending machines. The lone machine nestled in the laundry room of an apartment complex near UTSA also offers emergency contraception pills to prevent pregnancy. Javin Resendez and Bethany Davila own BB&E Vending...
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
KSAT 12
Texas A&M Parsons Mounted Cavalry prepares for Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive
SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University’s 70-member Parsons Mounted Cavalry saddled up for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio Saturday. “This is the troop element, and they are getting their halters and their bridles on. The seniors are putting their sabers on their horses,” senior cavalry student Maria Hall said.
