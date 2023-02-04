ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details

Singer Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 28 Global music star Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in style. The bride, who married Anthony on Jan. 28 in Miami, turned to Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav for not one, but two, gorgeous wedding gowns. In a press release shared with PEOPLE, Sharon Sever, the Head Designer at Galia Lahav, shared some details about creating...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Valentine’s Day Love Story : Reuniting octogenarian couple after 41 years

Aventura resident Frank Ures, 81, instantly knew he had met ‘the one’ the night of a fraternity social at the University of Florida in 1960. “Carol was 18, innocent, yet sophisticated with beauty queen potential,” Frank recalls. They quickly fell in love and after five years of dating, planned to wed. Unfortunately, their parents felt they were too young and did not approve.
AVENTURA, FL
fb101.com

New & Notable at the 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

Creole Food Festival Returns with All-Female Chef Lineup

NORTH MIAMI BEACH – Food is a window to cultural diversity that helps shape our experiences and identities. The annual Creole Food Festival continues the experience by showcasing an all star lineup of creole chefs, cuisines and beverages from the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America, American South and South America on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Ancient Spanish Monastery, 16711 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL from 3pm to 8pm.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

9701 Collins Avenue #2302S, Bal Harbour

Become a resident at the world-class St. Regis Bal Harbour. Situated on the 23rd floor with three bed, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,505 square feet of interior space, you’ll get to enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Skyline. Ultra luxury living available at your fingertips.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike

Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone.  Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor concerts in Broward

One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida nursing home deaths in sweltering heat after hurricane portrayed as a tragedy and a crime

Lawyers in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom began sparring Monday over whether multiple overheating deaths at a Hollywood nursing home in the days after Hurricane Irma were the result of a mere tragedy or a criminal act of reckless disregard for human life and safety. At stake is the freedom of Jorge Carballo, 65, a top administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which lost power ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
305area.com

All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami

Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
MIAMI, FL
