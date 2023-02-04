Read full article on original website
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Valentine’s Day Love Story : Reuniting octogenarian couple after 41 years
Aventura resident Frank Ures, 81, instantly knew he had met ‘the one’ the night of a fraternity social at the University of Florida in 1960. “Carol was 18, innocent, yet sophisticated with beauty queen potential,” Frank recalls. They quickly fell in love and after five years of dating, planned to wed. Unfortunately, their parents felt they were too young and did not approve.
fb101.com
New & Notable at the 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more!
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous Restaurant
The crabs weren’t part of their early success. It didn’t occur to them that the local crustacean was even edible until 1921 when James Allison built an aquarium at the foot of the bay and Fifth Street.
sflcn.com
Creole Food Festival Returns with All-Female Chef Lineup
NORTH MIAMI BEACH – Food is a window to cultural diversity that helps shape our experiences and identities. The annual Creole Food Festival continues the experience by showcasing an all star lineup of creole chefs, cuisines and beverages from the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America, American South and South America on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Ancient Spanish Monastery, 16711 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL from 3pm to 8pm.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
9701 Collins Avenue #2302S, Bal Harbour
Become a resident at the world-class St. Regis Bal Harbour. Situated on the 23rd floor with three bed, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,505 square feet of interior space, you’ll get to enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Skyline. Ultra luxury living available at your fingertips.
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor concerts in Broward
One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in Miami
I have been taking a look at the best burgers in the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to the city of Miami and the highest-ranked burger restaurants in the city.
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
Click10.com
‘Hurts my heart’: Neighbors react to video of Hollywood man dragged in elevator after cops shot him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors are reacting to graphic video obtained by Local 10 News Friday showing Hollywood police dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26,...
South Florida nursing home deaths in sweltering heat after hurricane portrayed as a tragedy and a crime
Lawyers in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom began sparring Monday over whether multiple overheating deaths at a Hollywood nursing home in the days after Hurricane Irma were the result of a mere tragedy or a criminal act of reckless disregard for human life and safety. At stake is the freedom of Jorge Carballo, 65, a top administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which lost power ...
fox13news.com
Florida cat returned to shelter for being 'too affectionate' goes viral
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A cat in Florida is going viral after he was surrendered to an animal shelter for being too – affectionate!. According to the Humane Society of Broward County, the former owner says 4-year-old Jerry the cat would wait up for her too much and meow too much.
Travel to the 16th Century: Join the Magic and Mirth at the 31st Florida Renaissance Festival
Travel back in time to the 16th century with the 31st Annual Florida Renaissance Festival, taking place at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. Visitors will be transported to a magical world of medieval times, filled with sights, sounds, and experiences that will leave them spellbound. The festival features an...
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
305area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami
Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
