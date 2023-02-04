Read full article on original website
Dressed-Up Cargo Pants Are Fashion’s Going-Out Look Du Jour
Not to state the obvious here, but Y2K fashion is the comeback that just won't quit. Anyone born after the millennium, of course, can enjoy all the styles they missed out on the first time around (Juicy Couture tracksuits, butterfly clips, and low-slung jeans are all currently Gen Z favorites). But for those who lived the early aughts as teenagers and adults, this style resurgence most likely triggers a cringe reaction because, let’s not sugarcoat it, some of the looks back then were a tad questionable. That said, the era did have its redeeming wardrobe staples — and pants with utilitarian pockets count as one of them. So it’s little wonder that the dressed-up cargo pants trend seems to resonate across multiple generations. It’s a nostalgic nod to the casual Delia’s versions of yore, but feels far more elevated and fresh.
I Walked, Ran, and Danced in These Ultra-Comfy Heels for 12+ Hours, and They Felt Like Sneakers
The other day, my six-year-old cousin (and also my mini-me) said, “I can’t wait to grow up so I can wear heels.” Throughout life, sky-high pumps were one of my biggest wants as well — until I discovered that blisters and cramped toes were a part of the package deal. But what if I told you it didn’t have to be that way. What if there was a heel that looked fabulous while feeling as comfortable as a sneaker? Well, there is.
Unexpected Denim Dominates Street Style During Copenhagen Fashion Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Traditionally, Scandinavian fashion is synonymous with pared-back minimalism, but for Copenhagen’s Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week, a more eclectic street style of unexpected denim has taken hold.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes While few things are more perennially classic than denim, Copenhagen’s fashion tastemakers have become more creative with styling women’s jeans. Rather than grabbing a pair of classic straight-leg jeans...
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
TikTok's latest fashion craze? Tights as pants
Hitting the farmer's market to pick up flowers or meeting your friends at a fancy restaurant without pants is likely the premise of many people's worst nightmare. But thanks to the unwavering influence of the Jenner sisters and the luck of TikTok's trend cycle, forgoing pants in favor of sheer tights is the latest trend pushing the needle on the adage less is more.
These Fleece Pants Are on Sale for Just $8 — Here’s How We’d Style Them
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been making it our mission lately to figure out a way to elevate all of the loungewear in our closet. It’s not right that we have to change out of sweats just because we’re meeting up with […]
Doja Cat On “Pushing Boundaries” With Fashion at Couture Week
All eyes were on Doja Cat when the rapper showed up to Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture show last week. Dressed in a custom red gown by designer Danielle Roseberry, the star took the look to the next level by covering herself in 30,000 red crystals. The dramatic look, with beauty done by Pat McGrath, begged for attention—and deliberately so. “I’m glad it got the attention it did, because everyone involved worked so hard to make it work,” says Doja. “It took a really, really long time to get ready for that one. It was something I have never done before—sure we have done crazy glam looks, but that one was a big jump.”
Kendall Matches Her Tights To Her Dress – And Her Manicure
Colour coordination can be satisfying – especially when it’s done right. Case in point: Kendall Jenner modelling a minidress and tights in the same oxblood shade, with a dark maroon manicure to match. Over the weekend, Jenner was papped out in West Hollywood look 49 from Matthieu Blazy’s...
Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35
It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
Halsey Wore a Super-Short Plaid Blazer Dress
Halsey is celebrating a major milestone in the most perfect winter outfit formula, which included a workwear staple, stockings, and (possibly) no pants. On Wednesday, the pop star — who is often known for their chaotic, Gen Z-approved fashion sense — shared an Instagram post commemorating the success of their record "Without Me," which just earned a diamond certification.
The Best of Men’s Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2023
Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week have both come and gone. And we were left with plenty of great shows to talk about. Louis Vuitton continued to ease into its post-Virgil Abloh era by presenting a collection co-created by KidSuper founder Colm Dillane. Other industry veterans like Junya Watanabe presented collections rife with collaborations that included the likes of Palace and The North Face, while Kim Jones presented a memorable collection, no collaborator required. And there were plenty of up-and-coming designers that continued to impress with their newest offerings and should not be overlooked. Drew Curry’s Airei continues to symbolize the human experience, while incorporating experimental materials like human hair and salmon skin recycled from sushi restaurants. And Dilan Lurr’s Namacheko veered away from his Middle Eastern heritage that usually informs his clothing to present a runway show of “medieval grunge.”
Kelly Rowland Revamps Y2K Haircut With Curly Bangs, Trench Coat Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Shani Darden Launch Party
Kelly Rowland gave an edgy ensemble a slick boost for her latest appearance. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer attended the Shani Darden triple acid peel launch dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 19. For the occasion, Rowland wore a Fendi monogram trench coat. The coat dress had a flap at the back, two slits on the side and was decorated with Fendi’s signature logo all over. To take things up a notch, the “Ice” artist amped up her look with chunky gold hoop earrings, a choker necklace and several midi rings. As for glam, Rowland debuted a new hairstyle, which gave...
A Closer Look at Lizzo’s Extravagant Grammys Wardrobe
Congratulations to Lizzo, who picked up Record of the Year for her hit “About Damn Time,” performed, and was nominated in five categories at last night’s star-studded Grammy Awards. For such a momentous occasion, the superstar needed a handful of looks. With the help of legendary stylist Patti Wilson, she really went for it, choosing theatrical silhouettes that were more extravagant and fabulous than the next. “The inspiration really came from Lizzo feeling that she wanted a grand look for the night,” Wilson tells Vogue. “It’s a big night for her, and she wanted all her looks for the night to really encapsulate that; Grand, opulent, important, and really representative of who she is.”
Grace Kelly’s 147-Foot Honeymoon Superyacht Just Got a Luxe Makeover. Here’s a Look Inside.
Ever wanted to sail the Galápagos Islands like a royal? Quasar Expeditions can help. The boutique cruise line recently revamped Princess Grace Kelly’s historic honeymoon yacht ahead of this year’s expeditions in the famous archipelago. The 147-footer, originally built by Camper and Nicholsons, was gifted to the American actress and Prince Rainier III by Aristotle Onassis for their wedding in 1956. The honeymooners took the elegant vessel along the coasts of Corsica and Sardinia before eventually parting with it in 1958. Fast forward to 2007, Quasar Expeditions landed the yacht and christened it Grace. The team has carried out renovation work...
Allow Amal Clooney to Inspire Your Date Night Wardrobe
Amal Clooney may have shot to fame as a result of her relationship with now husband George Clooney, but she has since cemented her status as a style star in her own right. While her everyday wardrobe revolves around luxe separates, the human rights lawyer has a penchant for sparkling evening attire that encompasses haute couture, emerging designers and trophy vintage.
Stylist Claudia Cifu on Mothering in Short Shorts and Taking Her Daughter’s Fashion Advice
It’s impossible to miss stylist and consultant Claudia Cifu and her five-year-old daughter, Paloma Freya. The two are adorable peas in a pod, with their coordinated, relaxed chic vibe (which translated well into Cifu’s kidswear collection for the Finnish label Vimma.) Though Cifu was born in Finland to...
5 of the Best Winter-to-Spring Transitional Pieces From Nordstrom — All Under $50
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Springing to action! We've made it to the final stretch of winter, meaning warmer, sunnier weather is finally on the horizon. But of course, we'll need to figure out how to dress ourselves through that transitional period as […]
Men’s Jeans – My Favorite Premium Denim Jeans for Men
Men’s jeans are available in a variety of fits and styles from retailers such as Nordstrom, Macy’s, American Eagle, and more. Popular fits include skinny, slim, bootcut, straight, and ’90s jeans. Reviews suggest Levi’s 511 Premium Slim Fit Men’s Jeans and Bonobos Premium Stretch Denim Jeans are good everyday options, while GQ recommends 15 Best Jeans for Men 2023 under $100.
