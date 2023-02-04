ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk is selling autographs and donating proceeds to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which plans to open a skate park in Nichols' honor

Tony Hawk skating in Toronta, Canada in 2016.

George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images

  • Tyre Nichols is being remembered for his love for skateboarding.
  • The 29-year-old died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers last month.
  • Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is donating proceeds from autographed photos in Nichols' honor.

Tony Hawk wants to help keep fellow skater Tyre Nichol's legacy going.

The legendary skater is now selling autographed postcards and donating his proceeds to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes a plan to build a skatepark in the young man's honor.

Nichols, an avid skateboarder , died on January 10, three days after he was pulled over by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers and then beaten, pepper-sprayed, and tased .

"Our worlds continue to grieve his loss," Hawk said in a tweet . "He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let's keep his legacy alive."

Hawk announced that the postcard will feature him and BMX rider Rick Throne and be signed by both. Half of the overall proceeds — Hawk's portion — will be donated to Nichols' fund.

Hawk and Thorne will sign just 1,000 of the limited-edition photos. They'll sell for $30 each.

Late last month as bodycam footage of Nichols' violent arrest circulated, Camara Williams — a podcaster, attorney, and community advocate — posted a compilation video of Nichols skateboarding in Sacramento, California.

It was a way to remember Nichols' passion as the world learned of the violence against him.

Williams told Insider's Hannah Getahun that the video showed that Nichols "was a person who lived in life and lived in joy."

"If the worst moment in your life was the only thing people remembered you by, that would be sad," Williams said.

The Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund is a crowdfunding initiative started by Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells and has raised over $1.3 million so far.

"Tyre Nichols was loved by his community and was known to be gentle, kind, and joyful," Wells wrote on the crowdfunding page. "He loved skating and was originally from the Bay Area in California. He was known as someone 'you know when he comes through the door he wants to give you a hug' and that 'he wouldn't hurt a fly.'"

Wells said money from the fundraiser will help cover mental health costs for the family and time off.

"Additionally, we want to build a memorial skate park for Tyre, in honor of his love for skating and sunsets," Wells added.

