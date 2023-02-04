ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

miamistudent.net

From student government to advisory boards: How students make a difference on campus

With dozens of vice presidents, deans and other administrators, a Board of Trustees, a University Senate, and plenty of other committees and departmental leadership, Miami University has no shortage of decision-makers. Add to that more than 20,000 undergraduates and graduates across four campuses, and it can be hard to see...
WLWT 5

Moeller's Marshall unveils final four schools ahead of commitment

CINCINNATI — Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the country, has unveiled his top four schools. Among Marshall's final decisions are three Big 10 programs - Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State - as well as Tennessee out of the SEC. This content is...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami partners with Amazon: ‘A pathway for Amazon employees to advance in higher education’

Miami University announced a new partnership with Amazon on Jan. 13. The partnership offers Amazon employees the opportunity to pursue higher education at Miami’s regional campuses through Amazon's Career Choice Program, which helps employees pay for tuition at affiliated institutions. Alecia Lipton, associate director of media relations at Miami,...
OXFORD, OH
insideradio.com

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger former weekend host of “America’s Trucking Network” on iHeartMedia talk WLW Cincinnati (700), passed away on Friday, Feb. 6 due to brain cancer. Boulanger, who also hosted mornings at Wagon Wheel Broadcasting crosstown country WSCH (99.3). “The Massachusetts native came to Cincinnati's old...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later

* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
KETTERING, OH
wyso.org

Campaign launched supporting Dayton-area Black-owned businesses

Last year, when business coach Chataun Denis created a directory of Black owned-businesses, she realized there was a need to promote the businesses more widely. Born and raised in Dayton, Denis spent the last two decades in Cleveland and Atlanta, where she built a career as a grant writer, and started her company GrantSource. When she returned to Dayton last spring, she started looking for ways to support Black-owned Businesses in the region.
DAYTON, OH
tourcounsel.com

The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

New initiative aims to close the wealth gap in Cincinnati

As we celebrate Black History Month, WLWT is highlighting a new initiative that aims to provide resources and opportunities to African American women. According to The Economic Center, nearly half of employed Black women make less than $15 an hour, compared to 24% of all women. Founder and CEO of...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

TikTok Trends Are Taking Over Oxford – Again.

While the start of the new semester is coming to a close, the Miami RedHawks are showing off their holiday gifts and winter purchases all around campus. Mini Uggs, liquid makeup and Lululemon Define jackets are taking this college town by storm, and to no surprise, TikTok influencers can be attributed to the latest crazes.
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
MAINEVILLE, OH
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe

There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
COVINGTON, KY

