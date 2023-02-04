Read full article on original website
miamistudent.net
From student government to advisory boards: How students make a difference on campus
With dozens of vice presidents, deans and other administrators, a Board of Trustees, a University Senate, and plenty of other committees and departmental leadership, Miami University has no shortage of decision-makers. Add to that more than 20,000 undergraduates and graduates across four campuses, and it can be hard to see...
wvxu.org
Citizen Complaint Authority: Cincinnati Police acted improperly at times during 2020 protests
A new report finds Cincinnati Police didn't respond correctly in all cases during the 2020 local protests against the death of George Floyd, including using mass arrests of nonviolent protesters instead of simply citing them. Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020. Thousands protested locally...
Fox 19
Edited Snapchat photo depicts Lebanon students in KKK hoods, school says
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Snapchat post started circulating last week of two Lebanon City School students which was edited to look like they are wearing Klu Klux Klan hoods while in the gymnasium, according to school officials. The school district says the boys pictured were unaware that the picture...
WLWT 5
Moeller's Marshall unveils final four schools ahead of commitment
CINCINNATI — Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the country, has unveiled his top four schools. Among Marshall's final decisions are three Big 10 programs - Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State - as well as Tennessee out of the SEC. This content is...
buckeyefirearms.org
PODCAST: Cincinnati Sues Ohio Over Preemption and the House of Representatives Falls into Chaos
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 90:. Cincinnati becomes the second Ohio city to sue the state over firearm preemption...
miamistudent.net
Miami partners with Amazon: ‘A pathway for Amazon employees to advance in higher education’
Miami University announced a new partnership with Amazon on Jan. 13. The partnership offers Amazon employees the opportunity to pursue higher education at Miami’s regional campuses through Amazon's Career Choice Program, which helps employees pay for tuition at affiliated institutions. Alecia Lipton, associate director of media relations at Miami,...
insideradio.com
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger former weekend host of “America’s Trucking Network” on iHeartMedia talk WLW Cincinnati (700), passed away on Friday, Feb. 6 due to brain cancer. Boulanger, who also hosted mornings at Wagon Wheel Broadcasting crosstown country WSCH (99.3). “The Massachusetts native came to Cincinnati's old...
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
wyso.org
Campaign launched supporting Dayton-area Black-owned businesses
Last year, when business coach Chataun Denis created a directory of Black owned-businesses, she realized there was a need to promote the businesses more widely. Born and raised in Dayton, Denis spent the last two decades in Cleveland and Atlanta, where she built a career as a grant writer, and started her company GrantSource. When she returned to Dayton last spring, she started looking for ways to support Black-owned Businesses in the region.
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
WLWT 5
New initiative aims to close the wealth gap in Cincinnati
As we celebrate Black History Month, WLWT is highlighting a new initiative that aims to provide resources and opportunities to African American women. According to The Economic Center, nearly half of employed Black women make less than $15 an hour, compared to 24% of all women. Founder and CEO of...
‘Supposed to protect us;’ Video shows adult slamming student to ground at Dayton middle school
A new video circulating social media shows an adult slamming a student to the ground at a Dayton middle school as dozens of other students watch.
miamistudent.net
TikTok Trends Are Taking Over Oxford – Again.
While the start of the new semester is coming to a close, the Miami RedHawks are showing off their holiday gifts and winter purchases all around campus. Mini Uggs, liquid makeup and Lululemon Define jackets are taking this college town by storm, and to no surprise, TikTok influencers can be attributed to the latest crazes.
Dayton Turkish community heartbroken over devastating earthquake, asking for prayers
"When I woke up, it was a kind of surrealism again. Is this what's happening? Nobody was expecting this. And at the moment I said, am I seeing a nightmare or what?" Shakhbandarov said.
‘Rest easy good boy’: Middletown Police K-9 Koda passes away
Koda was a 7.5-year-old Dutch shepherd. He graduated from the Middletown Police K-9 Academy and started patrol with the Middletown Division of Police in 2017 where he served alongside his partner, Seargent Dennis Jordan, for the last 6.5 years.
Fox 19
6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says
MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
Galley Group to open food hall at Newport on the Levee
The Galley on the Levee will feature four chef-driven restaurants, as well as a full-service bar. The food hall will spill out into the levee's Bridgeview Box Park.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
New Middletown superintendent becomes first woman to lead the district
On March 1, Deborah Houser becomes Middletown's superintendent, the first woman to hold this position in its 170-year history.
ems1.com
Lawsuit: Patient had heart attack after Ky. medics administered wrong drug in ambulance
NEWPORT, Ky. — A woman who fell and hit her head while at a theater in Kentucky said she was taken away in an ambulance as she suffered a deep cut and injury. But while being treated in the ambulance, she was given the wrong medication, which caused her to have a heart attack, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Campbell County.
