[WATCH] Math Hoffa Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Remarks Made on His Podcast: ‘We’re Supposed to Protect Our Women’

Luenell Says 50 Cent Apologized to Megan Thee Stallion Because ‘He Want Some’
Luenell was out in the streets and was tracked down by TMZ. The comedian spoke on a few subjects in the quick time with the camera, the main one was 50 Cent’s apology to Megan Thee Stallion. “He want some,” Luenell said. “He want some like everybody else do....
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction
Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
Tory Lanez Dad Says Megan Thee Stallion Has Been “Forgiven” By His Family
Tory Lanez’s father shared that he, Tory, and their family have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion for her allegations that his son shot her. In an Instagram Live on Thursday (Jan. 12), Lanez’s dad, Sonstar Peterson, expressed on camera: “This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what? Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago.”More from VIBE.com50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Jussie Smollett...
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
All the Best Looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards
No matter what award show you’re watching, you’re bound to see a red carpet full of remarkable looks. That said, none quite compare to the Grammy Awards. Music’s biggest night has historically been one of the most exciting occasions for head-turning looks (after all, it’s hard not to reference Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress—which casually happened to lead engineers to build Google Images), and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was no exception.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
J. Prince to Offset: ‘You Wasn’t with Takeoff When He Was Alive’
The new episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game will ruffle some feathers. Hosts Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid sat down with J. Prince and the Prince Family, clearing the air on numerous issues, including the death of Takeoff. At the tail end of the interview, J. Prince turned his...
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
Sheek Louch Refuses To Believe Quentin Miller Helped Write Nas' Verses
Sheek Louch has refused to believe Quentin Miller’s claims that he worked with Nas and helped him write a few of his verses during the King’s Disease sessions. On the latest segment of his conversation with VladTV, The LOX member made it clear that he doesn’t believe any of the rumors that Miller wrote any lyrics for Nas during the sessions for King’s Disease II and III. According to Sheek, people have to be clear on what they contributed to a song.
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
Cardi B Changed Into an Incredible Chainmail Column Gown During the 2023 Grammys
Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline. Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity with a Grammys outfit change. Presenter Cardi B, after appearing in a mesmerizing blue cut-out Gaurav Gupta gown, switched into something even more dazzling for her appearance onstage. The rapper wore an archival Paco Rabanne chainmail column gown with a headpiece to give out the Grammy for Best Rap Album. She and her husband Offset were also photographed walking together while she wore the dress.
Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer
Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
Lizzo and Myke Wright Go Instagram Official and Make Their Real Red Carpet Debut
After confirming her relationship with a “mystery man” in April 2022, Lizzo and Myke Wright are finally Instagram official. Despite the fact that the pair had been photographed together at an event for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in June of that year, Lizzo wasn't willing to say his name in interviews for a while. “We haven’t done a red carpet yet, by the way. I just wanna point that out," the singer told the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club in July 2022. “This was a soft launch. I have to respect his privacy.”
Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
