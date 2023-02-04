Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 results: Serghei Spivac steamrolls over Derrick Lewis in first round, calls out Jon Jones
Serghei Spivac may have just hammered the final nail into the coffin of Derrick Lewis’ run as a UFC title contender. The 28-year-old Moldovan heavyweight steamrolled over Lewis on Saturday night, tapping out “The Black Beast” with a first-round arm-triangle choke in the main event of UFC Vegas 68, which took place at the UFC APEX. Spivac (16-3) dragged Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) to the mat at will, scoring at six takedowns in the brief contest, before going to work and securing the fight-ending submission. The official time of the stoppage was 3:05 of the opening round.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 live blog: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
This is the UFC Vegas 68 live blog for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac, the heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Lewis, a one-time title challenger and the No. 7 heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, has lost three of his past four outings, with a knockout of Chris Daukaus the lone bright spot among knockout losses to Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa and, most recently, Sergei Pavlovich. Still, Lewis’ heavy hands bring an X-factor to every fight he takes.
MMA Fighting
Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of Bellator 290, courtesy of CBS and other outlets. Bellator 290: Fedor vs. Bader 2 took place Feb. 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7, 1 NC) took on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) in the main event. The fight aired live on CBS.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
MMAmania.com
Gamebred Boxing adds Anthony Pettis vs Roy Jones Jr., Jose Aldo vs Jeremy Stephens to April 1 PPV card in Milwaukee
UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, when he’s not busy training for his upcoming Gilbert Burns fight at UFC 287 in Miami, is working on his pay-per-view (PPV) lineup for the Gamebred Boxing 4 event, scheduled for Sat., April 1, 2023 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Headlining the card...
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor officially books 2023 UFC return fight
The biggest star in UFC history, Conor McGregor, has officially booked his long-awaited return to the Octagon after a year-and-a-half away from the sport. The last time MMA fans saw Conor McGregor inside the cage, the former two-division champion needed to be assisted out of the Octagon after breaking two bones in his leg during a technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier, in July 2021. The loss was his second straight to “Diamond” and third in his last four bouts.
MMA Fighting
‘TUF all my children edition’: Pros react to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler announcement
Dustin Poirier isn’t the only one to offer his thoughts to the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler announcement Saturday morning by UFC President Dana White.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Unlike Khabib, Fedor will never leave MMA forever after retirement fight tonight
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently announced that he would step away from mixed martial arts (MMA) altogether, meaning he would no longer be coaching his team that comprises several of his close friends and family members. “The Eagle” enjoyed a good and prosperous run as...
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko reflects on legendary career, favorite fights ahead of swan song at Bellator 290
On Saturday night, the MMA community will bid adieu to one of the all-time greats. Fedor Emelianenko will make his final walk to the cage in the main event of Bellator 290 when he challenges Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title. The event serves as the promotion’s first to air on CBS network television and takes place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Antonio poster released featuring Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen have a new site for their highly anticipated clash and that means a new official poster. On Monday, the UFC released the poster for UFC San Antonio, which takes place March 25 at AT&T Center is headlined by a contenders’ clash between “Chito” and Sandhagen, currently Nos. 6 and No. 4 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.
Yardbarker
Ryan Bader Believes Jon Jones ‘Takes Care of Business Pretty Easily’ at UFC 285
Ryan Bader knows what it takes to transition from 205 pounds to heavyweight. The UFC veteran has enjoyed success with the move in Bellator MMA and is coming off his third successful heavyweight title defense, a first-round technical knockout of the retiring. Fedor Emelianenko on Saturday night. Bader’s change in...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to...
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 set for May 20 in Dublin
One of the greatest women’s boxing matchups of all-time is getting run back this spring. On Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz via unanimous decision. Following the victory, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the highly anticipated rematch between Serrano and Katie Taylor will take place for the undisputed lightweight title on May 20 in Dublin, Ireland.
MMA Fighting
Darrion Caldwell explains needing to ‘become coachable again,’ plans for career ‘resurrection’ beginning at Bellator 290
Darrion Caldwell didn’t realize it, but he needed to be humbled — and that’s exactly what happened ahead of his first fight in over a year. Caldwell will return to action at Bellator 290 when he faces Nikita Mikhailov in a bantamweight preliminary bout. The event takes place Feb. 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and the main will serve as the first promotional event to air on CBS.
MMA Fighting
Dana White: Fedor Emelianenko not ‘one of the greatest of all-time,’ should have retired ‘a few years ago’
Dana White and Fedor Emelianenko never managed to do business, which is just fine with the UFC president. On Saturday, the legendary Emelianenko competed in his retirement bout in the main event of Bellator 290, where he lost by first-round knockout to heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. Afterward, Emelianenko was celebrated in an in-cage ceremony that included other legends of the sport, including former UFC champions Randy Couture, Matt Hughes, Quinton Jackson, Frank Shamrock, and Mark Coleman.
MMA Fighting
Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor fight could earn 2 million PPV buys: ‘It’s very achievable’
Michael Chandler has already been a part of some huge fights since joining the UFC roster, but he’ll reach a new stratosphere with his upcoming showdown against Conor McGregor. The ex-Bellator lightweight champion is preparing to film the next season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite McGregor, then the two...
Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor to face Chandler on UFC return, says White
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after the two have coached in the UFC's "The Ultimate Fighter" reality TV show, UFC president Dana White has announced.
MMA Fighting
Ryan Bader felt pressured to finish Fedor Emelianenko again at Bellator 290
Even with all eyes on his opponent, Ryan Bader knew he had a job to do at Bellator 290. Bader faced Fedor Emelianenko for the second time in Saturday’s main event in Inglewood, Calif., and just like their first meeting, Bader won via first-round knockout. The win marked Bader’s third straight successful heavyweight championship defense as well as the final fight of Emelianenko’s illustrious career.
