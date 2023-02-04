Phone photography has reached the point where it's good enough for online consumption, but can those photos keep up their appearance printed large?. A few months ago, I posted my annual comparison between the newest iPhone and current professional setup. This year's results from the iPhone 14 Pro blew me away, but still had many people unconvinced. Skepticism was expected when I claimed boldly that I could print some of the photos I took professionally, meaning they were strong enough to end up on a client's wall. Instead of taking my word for it, I decided to find out from random people if they could tell the difference between the images taken with my iPhone 14 Pro or my Canon R5.

1 DAY AGO