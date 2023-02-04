Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
How to Dodge and Burn in Photoshop
As advanced as editing tools have become in recent years, dodging and burning remains as one of the most fundamental and powerful techniques for shaping the light in your images, de-emphasizing blemishes, and drawing attention to your subject in a natural but compelling fashion. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to use dodging and burning for editing portraits in Photoshop.
Fstoppers
Combining CGI With Photography For Creative Backgrounds
CGI is usually associated with movies, but it has its place in photography too. In fact, you create elaborate and creative backgrounds for your shoots using CGI software. Create Anything For Free (Well Almost) Looking for a creative tool to add to your photography without spending a fortune? CGI could...
Fstoppers
Some Out-of-the-box Ideas From a Photographer With 100,000 Portraits Under His Belt
There are a lot of common rules about portrait photography, but rules are meant to be broken, and one photographer shares how he does that in a meaningful way after shooting more than 100,000 portraits. In this video from Australian filmmaker and photographer Mitch Lally he shares insights that he's...
Fstoppers
How to Increase Photo Studio Profits
Starting a photography studio can be an exciting and fulfilling endeavor, but it can also be challenging to make it profitable. Here are a few tips to help you create a successful and profitable photography studio. Create an Instagrammable Moment. One way to increase your visibility and attract potential clients...
Capture striking sunsets with incredible long-exposures and dramatic silhouettes
Dan Mold shows you how to capture more striking sunset shots with incredible long-exposures and dramatic silhouettes
Fstoppers
Can They Get This Right? iPhone 14 Pro Versus $5,000 Camera
Phone photography has reached the point where it's good enough for online consumption, but can those photos keep up their appearance printed large?. A few months ago, I posted my annual comparison between the newest iPhone and current professional setup. This year's results from the iPhone 14 Pro blew me away, but still had many people unconvinced. Skepticism was expected when I claimed boldly that I could print some of the photos I took professionally, meaning they were strong enough to end up on a client's wall. Instead of taking my word for it, I decided to find out from random people if they could tell the difference between the images taken with my iPhone 14 Pro or my Canon R5.
Fstoppers
Colorization Experiments
The yellow car in the previous post really bothered me. I just didn't believe the color and did not know what to do about it. So I grabbed a few other old images and experimented. There are so many things to learn in Photoshop that I figure out as I need them. Colorization is the latest.
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to Using Manual Mode
Manual mode can be a bit intimidating to a lot of new photographers, but learning how and when to use it will make you a better shooter and give you far more creative control over your images. This helpful video tutorial will show you the ins and outs of manual mode and how to use it to create technically correct and creatively inspired photos.
Fstoppers
Has RED Become What It Set Out to Defeat?
In the world of cinema camera technology, RED has established itself as a major player. Starting off as the underdog, they have pushed industry stalwarts to innovate or die. However, a recent revelation has sparked concern among competitors and consumers alike. RED is preventing other camera manufacturers like Sony, Nikon, and DJI from innovating by enforcing its broad patent for on-camera compressed raw video.
Fstoppers
A Look at the Canon EOS R6 Mark II for Wedding and Travel Photography
The Canon EOS R6 was one of the most well-balanced cameras of the past few years, offering a range of the advanced features found on the EOS R5 without the more extreme specs that most photographers do not need, making it a practical and well-priced option for a huge range of users. The EOS R6 Mark II follows up on the original with a range of improvements and new features, and this great video review takes a look at how it holds up for wedding and travel photography.
Fstoppers
Model: Paul Cijsouw
1 studio lamp is enough to create a game between light and shadow. The atmosphere that arises when you stand on the shadow side of the model ensures that you get atmosphere in a photo.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Impressive and Affordable Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 XF Lens
In the past couple of years, Viltrox has established themselves as a manufacturer capable of creating lenses at some of the most competitive prices on the market that often outperform their affordable costs. One of their newest offerings, the AF 75mm f/1.2 XF, offers Fujifilm X series users the enticing combination of an ultra-wide aperture, a portrait focal length, and an affordable price. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
ICM simulation - a practical comparison
Just a quick announcement. I have recently added a blog entry to my site which shows how Photoshop Path Blur can be used to simulate images taken using camera movement. My intent is to highlight this as a tool for those wishing to get an understanding how different camera movements, angles etc can impact a scene.
Fstoppers
Nikon Launches The Much Anticipated Z 85mm f/1.2 As Well As The Pancake 26mm f/2.8
Professional photographers rejoice. Today, Nikon has finally announced the release of two new lenses, including the highly anticipated NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and the pint-sized Z 26mm f/2.8. The 85mm f/1.2 S has perhaps not been the best kept secret in the camera industry for those of us paying...
Fstoppers
Model: Wouter Links
Blue Collar Hotel, a location where I often take pictures. Large windows, with which beautiful daylight can be controlled. A few tables that provide the viewing direction and a guitar as a detail to give the hands a function. The only challenge is to combine these elements in order to...
Recycled Crafts
Secret Heart Pillow with Piecing & Quilting
Bring some love to your home décor with the Secret Heart Pillow! Designed by Jennifer Strauser of Dizzy Quilter, this unique pillow features a zippered compartment that’s perfect for storing treats or secret messages. It’s a fun and functional way to add some Valentine’s Day spirit to your home.
