The first season under Dan Lanning for the Oregon Ducks was incredibly encouraging but showed that there is still a lot of room to improve going forward. While the Ducks finished with a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, there were a couple of major bumps along the way, notably in losses to the Oregon State Beavers and Washington Huskies. The Ducks rose to as high as No. 6 in the national rankings at one point but were derailed by an injury to QB Bo Nix late in the season. Despite the final outcome...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO