Read full article on original website
Related
Late Kick: What if Georgia defeated Alabama in the closing seconds of the 2012 SEC Title Game?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight into how the sport of college football would have changed if Mark Richt and Georgia defeated Nick Saban and Alabama in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.
Can Oregon compete for a national championship in year two under Dan Lanning?
The first season under Dan Lanning for the Oregon Ducks was incredibly encouraging but showed that there is still a lot of room to improve going forward. While the Ducks finished with a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, there were a couple of major bumps along the way, notably in losses to the Oregon State Beavers and Washington Huskies. The Ducks rose to as high as No. 6 in the national rankings at one point but were derailed by an injury to QB Bo Nix late in the season. Despite the final outcome...
‘No way to map out a plan’: Where could Ole Miss turn next in the NCAA Transfer Portal?
Ole Miss football is three-fourths of the way through the full 2023 recruiting cycle. Where could the Rebels turn next?
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NOLA.com
Could the Saints look to the past to determine their future at quarterback?
Drew Brees’ name came up twice at the Senior Bowl, the first time referencing his long tenure with the New Orleans Saints, the next referencing how hard it has been to find his replacement since he left. The Saints are in a spot teams often find themselves when a...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
atozsports.com
Report: Former Vols assistant/player could be joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had two coordinator hires to make this offseason. The Crimson Tide lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and they also lost defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss. Neither departure was a surprise. O’Brien was expected to return...
Pair of LSU Tigers To Take Part In Senior Bowl
Defensive duo set to participate in Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, boost 2023 NFL Draft stock.
Nebraska Football: The Cornhuskers' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of Nebraska's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
Photos: Georgia Bulldogs at the 2023 Senior Bowl
Four Georgia Bulldogs are participating in the 2023 Senior Bowl. Georgia is expected to have many more players selected in the 2023 NFL draft. Georgia’s four seniors participating in the Senior Bowl are all back-to-back national champions. Running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a calf cramp early in the week, but bounced back to have a strong week of practice.
Alabama loses commitment from 2024 TE Martavious Collins
On Monday, 2024 tight end Martavious Collins announced that he was re-opening his recruitment. Collins had been committed to Alabama since July. This does not come as much of a surprise considering Collins made two unofficial visits to Auburn in recent months. He seemed to be intrigued by the new coaching staff on the Plains.
Clemson reportedly trending for 4-star LSU lean
LSU has long been considered the favorite for four-star Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) cornerback Jalyn Crawford, and though that reminds the case, another set of Tigers seems to be trending in his recruitment. Crawford — who ranks as the No. 121 overall player in the class of 2024 and No. 10...
UGA football offers DL Benedict Umeh
The Georgia Bulldogs and defensive line coach Tray Scott have offered a scholarship to talented defensive line recruit Benedict Umeh. Umeh is a member of the class of 2024. The junior defensive lineman plays high school football for Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 45 player at his position in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.
A reunion and lottery luck could make Detroit Pistons relevant again
The Detroit Pistons have recently been reported as saying they hope to “be great next year,” and as hard as it is to believe right now, it is possible, though most of us would settle for “not awful.”. The NBA has more parity than ever, and we’ve...
Notre Dame football: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions for 2023
Marcus Freeman’s first season as Notre Dame football’s head coach can be dubbed a success. The Irish finished the season 9-4 with a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina and they were No. 18 in the final AP Top 25. Notre Dame will likely enter the 2023 season...
Miami basketball throughly dominates Duke in convicing win
The Miami basketball team never trailed in an 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night. Duke and Miami were tied for only 39 seconds on Monday night. Miami earned a thorough team victory. Miami led 13-1 before Duke scored from the floor and led by double figures for most of the game.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0