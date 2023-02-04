ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Oregon compete for a national championship in year two under Dan Lanning?

The first season under Dan Lanning for the Oregon Ducks was incredibly encouraging but showed that there is still a lot of room to improve going forward. While the Ducks finished with a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, there were a couple of major bumps along the way, notably in losses to the Oregon State Beavers and Washington Huskies. The Ducks rose to as high as No. 6 in the national rankings at one point but were derailed by an injury to QB Bo Nix late in the season. Despite the final outcome...
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Photos: Georgia Bulldogs at the 2023 Senior Bowl

Four Georgia Bulldogs are participating in the 2023 Senior Bowl. Georgia is expected to have many more players selected in the 2023 NFL draft. Georgia’s four seniors participating in the Senior Bowl are all back-to-back national champions. Running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a calf cramp early in the week, but bounced back to have a strong week of practice.
UGA football offers DL Benedict Umeh

The Georgia Bulldogs and defensive line coach Tray Scott have offered a scholarship to talented defensive line recruit Benedict Umeh. Umeh is a member of the class of 2024. The junior defensive lineman plays high school football for Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 45 player at his position in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.
Miami basketball throughly dominates Duke in convicing win

The Miami basketball team never trailed in an 81-59 win over Duke on Monday night. Duke and Miami were tied for only 39 seconds on Monday night. Miami earned a thorough team victory. Miami led 13-1 before Duke scored from the floor and led by double figures for most of the game.
