Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
FOX Sports
Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Gabe Vincent for inactive Kyle Lowry (knee) on Saturday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Vincent will make his sixth appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Kyle Lowry was held out with knee soreness. In 36.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
numberfire.com
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole playing off Warriors’ bench Saturday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole is not in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Klay Thompson is replacing Poole in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is staying in the lineup. numberFire’s models project Poole for 32.0 FanDuel points on Saturday....
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Valanciunas suffered a right knee injury and will not return to Saturday's clash with the Lakers. Valanciunas will finish Saturday's game with 18 points, 5 assists, and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Look for Bones Hyland or Bruce Brown to start at point guard.
numberfire.com
Miami's Victor Oladipo (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo will sit out his second straight contest with a right ankle sprain. In a tough matchup versus a Bucks' team ranked second in defensive rating, Max Strus is a candidate for more minutes on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (foot) ruled out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Caruso entered the day with a questionable tag due to left midfoot soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action due to the ailment. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Memphis.
numberfire.com
Suns' Devin Booker (groin) to make return versus Nets Monday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (groin) will play in Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker has yet to play since the start of the New Year after suffering a groin injury towards the end of December, but he will make his 2023 debut tonight as the Suns take on the Nets. Booker is likely to have a minutes limit in his return.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
Comments / 0