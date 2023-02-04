MRIs show racism and poverty may alter brain development of Black children, study says
Black children living in poverty face increased instances of stress and trauma that can alter their brain development, a new study found.
Black children living in poverty face increased instances of stress and trauma that can alter their brain development, a new study found.
