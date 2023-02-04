ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MRIs show racism and poverty may alter brain development of Black children, study says

By By Justin Gamble, CNN
 2 days ago

Black children living in poverty face increased instances of stress and trauma that can alter their brain development, a new study found.

