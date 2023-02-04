ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MI

Student's workbook lost over 100 years ago found by Vicksburg Schools

By Yasmeen Ludy
 2 days ago
A workbook that was lost over 100 years ago was found in the Vicksburg Schools’ Administration Building.

The building was built in 1908, and it was the district’s original school building. The staff that work there say it’s more than just an old school; it holds history.

While cleaning out one of the closets, they came across old posters, assignments, and a workbook dated Feb. 15, 1914.

The student’s name was Louis. He wrote poetry and all his notes in cursive. While the pages to his book are falling apart and much of the cursive is fading away, the communications director says they’re hoping to salvage it.

“It certainly is fascinating that we would find it just before the anniversary of when the person started writing it and I think it's really fitting and kind of neat,” said Jessica Wheeler Ponton. “We've talked about a company maybe putting a replica on display so that it's not out there. Kind of recreating it and displaying it.”

Although Louis’s work is the oldest piece of history they’ve found, Ponton says they’ve uncovered things from the ’50s and hope to find more.

