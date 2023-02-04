ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Funeral held for Cleveland superfan, drummer John Adams

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The funeral for Cleveland baseball superfan John Adams was held Saturday morning and people from across Northeast Ohio paid their final respects to Cleveland baseball’s number one fan.

Adams , whose drum beat became a staple at Cleveland games since 1973, died at the age of 71, the Guardians confirmed Monday.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, E. 9th Street and Superior Avenue NE in Cleveland. Services began at 10 a.m.

Calling Hours were held Friday at Ferfolia Funeral Home in Sagamore Hills.

Instead of flowers, the community is invited to donate to John J. Adams Scholarship Fund, which he established to help support students, individuals and organizations in the arts. Learn more about how to donate here.

