WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting, which took place in the lobby of the Liz Donohue House on the 1400 Block of Spring Road. Just after 4 pm, police arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found 39-year-old Aaron Robinson in the residential building. Robinson was pronounced at the scene. Police are looking for three suspects involved in the shooting. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO