Washington, DC

CBS Baltimore

Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Person found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in D.C. early Monday morning, according to authorities. Just before 2 a.m., water rescue crews with D.C. Fire and EMS assisted the U.S. Park Police (USPP) at Rock Creek Parkway and Massachusetts Avenue NW. Crews say they discovered a deceased person in the creek.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DCist

First Look: Eastern Market Vendor Spicy Water African Grill Opens Permanent Home Near U Street

A gust of cool air rushed into Spicy Water African Grill on 11th Street NW as a customer, Dionne, breezed through the front door of the new restaurant. “I went to Eastern Market and you weren’t there, so I came here to see if you were open,” she said cheerfully to the owner, Duraine Kouassi. Despite the 20 minute drive uptown between the Capitol Hill market and the U Street corridor, she said she had to get her half chicken combo.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Security Exercises at Walter Reed Expected to Cause Traffic Delays

Beginning Monday, the Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) will participate in a series of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain training exercises at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. During the two-week training that concludes on next Friday, Feb. 17, there is a possibility for increased traffic in the base’s surrounding areas exists, especially on Rockville Pike and Jones Bridge Road.
BETHESDA, MD
Douglas Pilarski

Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.

A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Red Cross helps 'more than 60 people' after huge Annandale apartment fire

ANNANDALE, Va. (7News) — The Red Cross said it had to assist more than 60 people on Sunday after a fire broke out at a multi-family complex in Annandale, Va. At approximately 1:30 a.m., Fairfax County fire crews responded to the complex in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike where the fire occurred. The flames started on the third floor of the building and extended up into the attic, fire officials said. One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident.
ANNANDALE, VA
yeahthatskosher.com

Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C

Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Washingtonian.com

There’s an Answer to the Egg Crisis: Your Local Farmers Market

Trying to crack the egg conundrum? You’re not alone. Prices at the grocery store have risen above 60 percent, nearing $5 a dozen. Major chains are showing diminished or empty shelves, especially when it comes to the cheapest brands. Global factors like avian flu and the Russia-Ukraine war–which has escalated chicken feed prices—show no sign of stopping, and a devastating fire last week at one of the biggest egg-producing farms in the US resulted in the death of around 100,000 laying hens. But there’s another source where eggs are plentiful, and better all around: farmers markets.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Shore News Network

39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting, which took place in the lobby of the Liz Donohue House on the 1400 Block of Spring Road. Just after 4 pm, police arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found 39-year-old Aaron Robinson in the residential building. Robinson was pronounced at the scene. Police are looking for three suspects involved in the shooting. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Roads closed after gas leak in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Roads were closed after a gas line was struck on Monday afternoon. Police said that construction equipment hit the gas line on Route 50 and Waples Mill Road. Fire and Rescue and the gas company responded to the scene as well. As a result, all of the westbound […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

MCPS Car and Computer Sale is on February 11; Car Inventory Now Available

Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished from 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Damascus High School. The school is located 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are...
DAMASCUS, MD
WJLA

Humane Rescue Alliance hosting 'Barklorette' adoption event in DC -- here's what to know

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Ready to meet your furever friend? You're invited to find your perfect match at the first ever "The Barklorette" dog adoption event Sunday in D.C. The Humane Rescue Alliance is hosting the event where you can meet eligible pups, take them on a "first date" with tons of fun activities and toys to play with, and commemorate the event in a photo booth.
