Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Related
Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
WJLA
Metro tests out new 'saloon-style' fare gates, riders share their thoughts
WASHINGTON (7News) — Recently, Metro began testing a new “saloon door” style fare gate aimed at deterring fare evasion, which Metro says costs the transit agency tens of millions of dollars a year. The test is going on at Fort Totten, where for several months Metro has...
WJLA
Person found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in D.C. early Monday morning, according to authorities. Just before 2 a.m., water rescue crews with D.C. Fire and EMS assisted the U.S. Park Police (USPP) at Rock Creek Parkway and Massachusetts Avenue NW. Crews say they discovered a deceased person in the creek.
US Park Police pull body from Rock Creek
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Rock Creek in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. United States Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a call of a water rescue just after 1:30 a.m. According to a public information officer with the US...
alxnow.com
Notes: Bradlee Shopping Center businesses express frustration over safety concerns.
🌤 Today’s weather: Clear throughout the day. High of 48 and low of 31. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 53 and low of 32. Sunrise at 7:10 am and sunset at 5:36 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Eight months after the fatal...
Takoma Park to Present “Dark Side of the Chew” Feb. 13
Takoma Park’s Code Enforcement division will present the documentary film “Dark Side of the Chew” on Feb. 13, city officials announced. In “Dark Side of the Chew,” filmmaker Andrew Nisker examines the impact of chewing gum on our culture, our health, our economy, and the environment.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
First Look: Eastern Market Vendor Spicy Water African Grill Opens Permanent Home Near U Street
A gust of cool air rushed into Spicy Water African Grill on 11th Street NW as a customer, Dionne, breezed through the front door of the new restaurant. “I went to Eastern Market and you weren’t there, so I came here to see if you were open,” she said cheerfully to the owner, Duraine Kouassi. Despite the 20 minute drive uptown between the Capitol Hill market and the U Street corridor, she said she had to get her half chicken combo.
mymcmedia.org
Security Exercises at Walter Reed Expected to Cause Traffic Delays
Beginning Monday, the Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) will participate in a series of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain training exercises at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. During the two-week training that concludes on next Friday, Feb. 17, there is a possibility for increased traffic in the base’s surrounding areas exists, especially on Rockville Pike and Jones Bridge Road.
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.
A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
WJLA
Red Cross helps 'more than 60 people' after huge Annandale apartment fire
ANNANDALE, Va. (7News) — The Red Cross said it had to assist more than 60 people on Sunday after a fire broke out at a multi-family complex in Annandale, Va. At approximately 1:30 a.m., Fairfax County fire crews responded to the complex in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike where the fire occurred. The flames started on the third floor of the building and extended up into the attic, fire officials said. One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C
Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
Families displaced following condo fire in Fairfax County
ANNANDALE, Va. — An entire condominium building is in the dark following a three-alarm fire in Annandale, VA. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue say they responded to the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire officials say the blaze started in a third story unit and that it spread to the attic.
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
Washingtonian.com
There’s an Answer to the Egg Crisis: Your Local Farmers Market
Trying to crack the egg conundrum? You’re not alone. Prices at the grocery store have risen above 60 percent, nearing $5 a dozen. Major chains are showing diminished or empty shelves, especially when it comes to the cheapest brands. Global factors like avian flu and the Russia-Ukraine war–which has escalated chicken feed prices—show no sign of stopping, and a devastating fire last week at one of the biggest egg-producing farms in the US resulted in the death of around 100,000 laying hens. But there’s another source where eggs are plentiful, and better all around: farmers markets.
39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting, which took place in the lobby of the Liz Donohue House on the 1400 Block of Spring Road. Just after 4 pm, police arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found 39-year-old Aaron Robinson in the residential building. Robinson was pronounced at the scene. Police are looking for three suspects involved in the shooting. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Roads closed after gas leak in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Roads were closed after a gas line was struck on Monday afternoon. Police said that construction equipment hit the gas line on Route 50 and Waples Mill Road. Fire and Rescue and the gas company responded to the scene as well. As a result, all of the westbound […]
mocoshow.com
MCPS Car and Computer Sale is on February 11; Car Inventory Now Available
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished from 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Damascus High School. The school is located 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are...
WJLA
Humane Rescue Alliance hosting 'Barklorette' adoption event in DC -- here's what to know
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Ready to meet your furever friend? You're invited to find your perfect match at the first ever "The Barklorette" dog adoption event Sunday in D.C. The Humane Rescue Alliance is hosting the event where you can meet eligible pups, take them on a "first date" with tons of fun activities and toys to play with, and commemorate the event in a photo booth.
Comments / 0