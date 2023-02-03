Read full article on original website
Driver on the run after police recover stolen vehicle in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are looking for the driver who took off running after they were pulled over for a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning in Fort Myers. Fort Myers police pulled over a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Ashwood Street that matched the description of the vehicle that was reported stolen Friday, February 3.
Man slams car into condo building in Lee County, turns himself in for leaving scene of crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man turned himself in after slamming his car into a condo building Monday morning in Lee County. 26-year-old Alexander Bryan James of Fort Myers turned himself in to the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday at 4:00 p.m. James was placed under arrest for leaving...
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
Man Throws Dirt In Officers Face, Resists Arrest in Southwest Florida
Cape Coral, FL - A man was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer after temporarily blinding the officer by throwing dirt in their eyes. The responding officer began investigating the situation and speaking with those at the residence, including Alfredo Miret. Despite having no issues with police, Miret...
Suspects wanted for stealing guns out of cars in Lehigh Acres
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects wanted for car break-ins and stolen guns.
Teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair may have known shooter
ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died after a shooting at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night. The Arcadia Police Department responded to the shooting at the Fairgrounds at around 8:57 p.m. A video shared with NBC2 shows families running and trying to...
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
Woman struck North Port police cruiser while driving on I-75, authorities say
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A cruiser with the North Port Police Department was hit by a woman driving a car Saturday morning on Interstate 75, authorities say. At around 6 a.m., the woman crashed into the cruiser that was fully lit and stopped in the southbound lane on I-75 near Sumter Road, the police department said in a tweet.
LCSO: Lehigh Acres man and bank teller arrested for cashing fraudulent checks
Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrested two people in connection to forged checks being used in Lee County banks.
Police investigating threat at Toledo Blade Elementary
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are investigating after a threat to do harm at Toledo Blade Elementary School. According to a post from the department, officers were notified over the weekend of a potential threat. NPPD was notified about a student at Toledo Blade Elementary who had been recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school. Detectives were able to conduct interviews and corroborate the verbal and written threats. The 10-year-old 4th grader was subsequently arrested on felony charges of false report to use a firearm in a violent manner. A robo call was sent out by the school to inform parents of the incident.
Teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair, Police looking for subjects
The City Marshal, Quinn L. Jones share a statement on Sunday after a 17-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Arcadia. According to the statement, units arrived immediately and began to render aid to the victim, who had been shot in the chest area. The statement also mentioned...
Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia
BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
