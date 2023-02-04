Read full article on original website
Zac Etheridge, Wesley McGriff excited about Auburn secondary that returns every key piece
Two weeks after Zac Etheridge announced he was “here to stay” as one of Auburn’s assistant coaches, two of his top players from last fall followed suit. D.J. James announced his decision to return for a second season with the Tigers on New Year’s Eve, while fellow cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett did the same two days later. The decisions by James and Pritchett weren’t entirely unexpected — the two had ongoing conversations with Etheridge and the rest of the staff since the season ended — but they marked considerable offseason wins for new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze and his staff heading into Year 1.
High profile Auburn target Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama
Collins, a four-star athlete, has just decommitted from the Crimson Tide.
Auburn basketball encouraged despite tough loss at Tennessee
When the emotions settled for Auburn following the bewilderment of the controversial final sequence in its loss at Tennessee on Saturday, the Tigers looked around the visiting locker room at Thompson-Boling Arena and felt a sense of accomplishment. It’s not that Auburn found a moral victory in its 46-43 loss...
Scarbinsky: Does Auburn take basketball more seriously than Alabama?
This is an opinion column. Add this true fact to the overwhelming body of evidence that the state of Alabama is not just for football anymore, if it ever was. For the second straight year, an SEC program in this state has rewarded its highly successful basketball coach with a lengthy, lucrative new contract - with the all-important month of March still four weeks away.
Where Alabama basketball ranks ahead of Saturday trip to Auburn
Alabama moved up one spot in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 3, remaining behind Purdue and Houston. The Boilermakers kept the top spot despite losing by five points on the road Saturday to Indiana. The Cougars won both of their games last week, while Alabama beat Vanderbilt by 57 points and defeated LSU on the road by 10.
Alabama (AHSAA) high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 area tournament matchups, game times
The 2023 Alabama (AHSAA) high school boys and girls basketball playoffs start this week with area tournament game across the state. The area semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 6-8, with the area championship games scheduled for Feb. 9-10. Teams that advance to the area championship game ...
GALLERY: The best shots from Auburn baseball's Saturday action
Take a look at the best shots from Auburn baseball's action this weekend.
Auburn backup center Dylan Cardwell out for game against No. 2 Tennessee
Auburn will be without backup center Dylan Cardwell as it takes on its toughest test to date. Cardwell will miss No. 25 Auburn’s game at No. 2 Tennessee due to an undisclosed illness, the team announced shortly before tip. Cardwell did not travel with the team to Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday.
College GameDay returns to Auburn ahead of matchup with Alabama
The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Auburn, Ala. on Feb. 11, as ESPN’s College GameDay has announced that it will return to Neville Arena prior to Auburn’s game against Alabama. College GameDay, now in its 19th season, is hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas,...
Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent
It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
Despite ban, Auburn is back on TikTok. Can students use the app?
Auburn University’s official TikTok account has come alive again despite a campus-wide ban on connecting to the app through any college or on-campus housing WiFi. The university’s main account, @auburnofficial, posted videos in recent days celebrating nice weather on campus and the university’s 167th birthday. Other accounts...
Patriots no match for the Vikings
The Northgate Vikings welcomed the Northside Columbus Patriots to the Johnny Brown Gymnasium on Tuesday night for a Region 3-5A matchup. The Patriots entered the contest in second place and only one game behind McIntosh in the standings but left with a resounding defeat at the hands of Northgate. The...
Auburn grad receives key rose on ‘The Bachelor’, but not without some drama
Making an impression during a group date on “The Bachelor” is difficult, but Auburn University graduate Charity Lawson made it look easy Monday night, leaving with a rose -- and in tears. The 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
A college gymnastics star and her brother — who went viral for dancing at her meet — are helping to transform the sport by highlighting Black culture in her routines
A viral clip of an All-American gymnast's brother was billed as a heartwarming show of sibling support. But for the Gobournes, it's deeper than that.
Unlike in Memphis, Montgomery police fight release of brutal bodycam footage
Despite a court ruling suggesting that Montgomery police used excessive force, and despite the family’s call for the body camera footage to be made public, the four-year-old video of a police dog biting and killing a Black man remains private. A federal judge last week denied immunity for Montgomery...
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux holding grand opening in Tiger Town
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new restaurant is bringing Cajun-flair to Tiger Town. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is holding its grand opening in Tiger Town on Monday, February 6. It will be located on 3041 Capps Way near the Auburn University campus. Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration...
WRBL Sports Director Jack Patterson marks 10 years at News 3
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Feb. 4 may seem like a normal day to many, but to WRBL’s Sports Director Jack Patterson it continues to mark another year at WRBL. 10 years ago today, Patterson started his career right here in his hometown. Take a look at just a glimpse of his journey so far.
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
New venue with putt-putt coming soon to Opelika
Construction is underway at a new entertainment venue where families and friends will be able to play 18 holes of putt-putt and try their hand at different games. Tigertown Sports is a recreational space equipped with the putt-putt course, lawn games and three sand beach volleyball courts. The entertainment venue...
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
