Jalen Tolbert’s NFL rookie season didn’t meet expectations, least of all, his own. The former South Alabama star saw action in only eight of 17 games in 2022 for the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round (No. 88 overall) last year. After totaling 82 receptions in a record-setting senior year for the Jaguars, he caught only two passes for 12 yards as a rookie with the Cowboys.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO