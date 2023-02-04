ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007. Kevin Steele has accepted... The post Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

How did the state’s players perform in the Pro Bowl Games?

The NFC rallied in the final flag-football game to win the Pro Bowl Games 35-33 over the AFC on Sunday. The NFC started Sunday’s third flag-football game trailing 21-15 in the Pro Bowl Games scoring but won the final event 20-12 to capture the NFL’s first all-star event in this format.
ALABAMA STATE
chatsports.com

Senior Bowl: 15 draft prospects to remember on offense

Senior Bowl week has been in full swing. The players have spent the last few days practicing, running drills and workouts with NFL scouts and coaches. Here are some offensive players that have stood out and deserve some attention. Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Lineman, Maryland: Jaelyn Duncan has always been an...
MARYLAND STATE
AL.com

Lane Kiffin has message for Alabama fans concerned with Nick Saban’s coordinator hires

Lane Kiffin has a message for all Alabama fans concerned about Nick Saban filling his coordinator positions. On Sunday, ESPN reported Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, 64, will be the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. It will be the third time Steele has been part of Alabama’s staff. He was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Jalen Tolbert looking to make ‘Year 2 jump’ with NFL’s Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Tolbert’s NFL rookie season didn’t meet expectations, least of all, his own. The former South Alabama star saw action in only eight of 17 games in 2022 for the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round (No. 88 overall) last year. After totaling 82 receptions in a record-setting senior year for the Jaguars, he caught only two passes for 12 yards as a rookie with the Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Rush turns in successful week at Reese's Senior Bowl

Former South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush turned in a strong week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and caught a lot of attention from NFL scouts and draft experts that were in attendance in Mobile, Ala. Rush had a lot of eyes on him during the practices leading up...
MOBILE, AL
chatsports.com

Senior Bowl Open Thread

This will be your open thread to talk about the Senior Bowl, which takes place today at 1:30 pm CT from Mobile, Alabama, at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. You can follow along with the NFL Network for the game, but also check out all the podcast practice recaps from our team of “Building the Board” scouts in Mobile taking it all in.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Jalen Hurts leans on the lessons learned as a coach’s kid

One of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ biggest fans had a message for him as he heads into Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. “My grandmother, she sends me a message every day – some encouragement, showing a lot of love and really keeping me rooted,” Hurts said during the Super Bowl Opening Night event on Monday, “so she just told me to go be Jalen.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
