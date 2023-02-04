Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Alabama fans hate the Kevin Steele hire as rivals celebrate Nick Saban’s dud
Alabama football fans are not exactly feeling the hiring of Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator but their rivals definitely are on board. Nick Saban has found his new defensive coordinator by looking to his past. It’s Kevin Steele, his first DC at Alabama who has spent time with the Crimson Tide in multiple stints.
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
Five Senior Bowl Standouts That Could Become Giants
Brandon Olsen has his list of five Senior Bowl players who could be on the Giants' radar.
Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007. Kevin Steele has accepted... The post Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Father of QB commit Walker White: Hugh Freeze will ‘win huge at Auburn’
Walker White’s head — and his heart — led the 4-star quarterback to pick Auburn over Clemson, Baylor and others. His parents loved the choice.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Defensive Coordinator Hire
Some were disappointed by Alabama's latest defensive coordinator hire, but not ESPN's Paul Finebaum. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," on Monday the SEC commentator outlined why he believes Kevin Steele is one of the top-tier Nick Saban assistants. Going as far as calling the hire ...
NASCAR live stream (2/5): How to watch Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum online, TV, time
NASCAR is back for the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 5 for the second consecutive year. The race will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano opens his championship reign where it began last season: Logano was...
2023 Pro Bowl Games: Kirk Cousins rallies NFC to 35-33 win over AFC
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdowns passes Sunday to rally the NFC to a 35-33 victory over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games and end that conference’s five-game losing streak. Cousins completed 15 of 19 passes for 150 yards in the third and final...
How did the state’s players perform in the Pro Bowl Games?
The NFC rallied in the final flag-football game to win the Pro Bowl Games 35-33 over the AFC on Sunday. The NFC started Sunday’s third flag-football game trailing 21-15 in the Pro Bowl Games scoring but won the final event 20-12 to capture the NFL’s first all-star event in this format.
Senior Bowl: 15 draft prospects to remember on offense
Senior Bowl week has been in full swing. The players have spent the last few days practicing, running drills and workouts with NFL scouts and coaches. Here are some offensive players that have stood out and deserve some attention. Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Lineman, Maryland: Jaelyn Duncan has always been an...
2024 WR JJ Harrell discusses Alabama visit, conversation with Nick Saban
Mississippi-based pass catcher JJ Harrell attended Alabama's junior day last week. He spoke with BamaInsider about that trip, time with Nick Saban, thoughts on Bama's wide receiver production, and more.
Super Bowl DraftKings Ohio promo code: Get $200 win or lose, plus $1,050 in welcome bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 will determine who between the Chiefs and Eagles will hoist the Lombardi Trophy and with our DraftKings Ohio promo code,...
Lane Kiffin has message for Alabama fans concerned with Nick Saban’s coordinator hires
Lane Kiffin has a message for all Alabama fans concerned about Nick Saban filling his coordinator positions. On Sunday, ESPN reported Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, 64, will be the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. It will be the third time Steele has been part of Alabama’s staff. He was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007.
Jalen Tolbert looking to make ‘Year 2 jump’ with NFL’s Dallas Cowboys
Jalen Tolbert’s NFL rookie season didn’t meet expectations, least of all, his own. The former South Alabama star saw action in only eight of 17 games in 2022 for the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round (No. 88 overall) last year. After totaling 82 receptions in a record-setting senior year for the Jaguars, he caught only two passes for 12 yards as a rookie with the Cowboys.
Rush turns in successful week at Reese's Senior Bowl
Former South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush turned in a strong week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and caught a lot of attention from NFL scouts and draft experts that were in attendance in Mobile, Ala. Rush had a lot of eyes on him during the practices leading up...
Senior Bowl Open Thread
This will be your open thread to talk about the Senior Bowl, which takes place today at 1:30 pm CT from Mobile, Alabama, at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. You can follow along with the NFL Network for the game, but also check out all the podcast practice recaps from our team of “Building the Board” scouts in Mobile taking it all in.
Jalen Hurts leans on the lessons learned as a coach’s kid
One of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ biggest fans had a message for him as he heads into Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. “My grandmother, she sends me a message every day – some encouragement, showing a lot of love and really keeping me rooted,” Hurts said during the Super Bowl Opening Night event on Monday, “so she just told me to go be Jalen.”
