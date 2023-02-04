Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Twinkly Squares is more than just a light. Depending on how you set it up, it's a piece of animated pixel wall art, a scrolling LED sign, or a mesmerizing light installation. You'll love finding or making your own animated GIFs to create custom effects. 16M+ colors in each of the 64 LEDs per panel create a stunning piece of eye candy. And while the Twinkly app is presently lacking granular scheduling options, you won't want to turn this off anyway.

15 HOURS AGO