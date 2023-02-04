Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
Teen girl fails to notice sister sleeping with full face of makeup, can't figure out why her makeup sponge is wet daily
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and her siblings were three years apart. She had an older brother who was six years older, an older sister who was three years older, and a younger sister who was three years younger.
Grandfather uses visits to granddaughter as an excuse to cheat on wife with a woman almost half his age
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. You never know what goes on in a family behind closed doors, do you? It can look from the outsider’s perspective that a couple is happily married and has been for years. That’s the way it was with my friend Thea’s grandparents. They raised good children, retired in a nice house, and have taken a lot of lavish vacations all while spoiling their kids and grandkids.
Man refuses to allow wife to attend her childhood friend's party then goes alone
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My childhood best friend and I each got married in our late teens. At first, we assumed we'd be able to enjoy double dates and gatherings that included our spouses. Unfortunately, my husband took a nearly immediate dislike of her husband, and our dreams of weekend trips and double dates were dashed.
Daughter Steps Into The Past By Wearing Mom’s 1970s Pan Am Uniform
With the world in a constant state of change, everyday items from the past today are treasured glimpses at a whole other life. TikTok user “sensitive_studio” showed appreciation for this concept when she retrieved her mother’s flight attendant uniform, worn with Pan Am in the ’70s, and put it on herself.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
After she ghosted her long-time friend; woman wonders whether to disclose what her husband did
What do you do when you feel that no one will believe you? An online newspaper’s help forum tried to tackle that difficult question. The woman, who I’ll call Jenny wrote about a long-time female friend whose friendship started in school. After school, Jenny moved away but kept in touch with her. After her friend had a baby, Jenny went to see her, leaving her husband behind.
Auburn grad receives key rose on ‘The Bachelor’, but not without some drama
Making an impression during a group date on “The Bachelor” is difficult, but Auburn University graduate Charity Lawson made it look easy Monday night, leaving with a rose -- and in tears. The 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
The 'Father of Peeps' Has Died. Meet the Founder Who Created the Easter Favorite.
Bob Born is known for creating the machinery to manufacture Peeps.
Husband livid when wife brings home drunk man she met at AA meeting to sleep on family couch
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am fortunate enough to have never struggled with addiction, but I know many people who have, and it’s a terrible thing.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0