miamivalleytoday.com
Greenville VFW hosts Darke Co. Singles Dance
GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday Feb. 11. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Southern Memories and Darke County’s own Kim Campbell.
miamivalleytoday.com
Alzheimer’s Association in-person programs for February
DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will offer several in-person education programs in February, covering a variety of topics, including warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and research-backed tips for keeping the brain and body healthy. The programs, being offered free to the community, are:. Healthy...
miamivalleytoday.com
Gebhart to retire after nearly 34 years of service
PIQUA — Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 401 will host a ceremony honoring the retirement of 34-year veteran trooper Lt. Joseph Gebhart at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. “I‘m not going to retire, retire,” Gebhart said. “At this point, I’m just looking at pursuing other opportunities.”
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
6th annual ‘Bloody Mary Showdown’ takes place in Dayton, raises money for charity
An event in Dayton Sunday gives you the chance to help select the best bloody mary in the city while also raising money for charity.
miamivalleytoday.com
New Kettering Health providers come to Miami Co.
TROY — Two new providers have recently joined Kettering Health Medical Group in Miami County: Rory Lewis, MD, in Troy and Heidi Riley, APRN-CNP, in Piqua. Lewis has joined Kettering Health Medical Group Orthopedics in Troy. Lewis specializes in orthopedic surgery and is committed to patient-centered care. He earned...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing
We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
Trotwood to hold online entrepreneur workshop to help aspiring start-ups
Starting this week, the City of Trotwood is set to kick off its “Ready, Set, Grow!” entrepreneur toolkit workshop to help aspiring start-ups and existing businesses.
Fox 19
Edited Snapchat photo depicts Lebanon students in KKK hoods, school says
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Snapchat post started circulating last week of two Lebanon City School students which was edited to look like they are wearing Klu Klux Klan hoods while in the gymnasium, according to school officials. The school district says the boys pictured were unaware that the picture...
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
wyso.org
Campaign launched supporting Dayton-area Black-owned businesses
Last year, when business coach Chataun Denis created a directory of Black owned-businesses, she realized there was a need to promote the businesses more widely. Born and raised in Dayton, Denis spent the last two decades in Cleveland and Atlanta, where she built a career as a grant writer, and started her company GrantSource. When she returned to Dayton last spring, she started looking for ways to support Black-owned Businesses in the region.
Fox 19
6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says
MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
miamivalleytoday.com
TMCS, Schroeder Tennis Center partner for all-ages tennis classes
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Schroeder Tennis Center to offer a series of beginner tennis classes this winter/spring. Participants will learn basic tennis fundamentals in a fun and active environment. Tennis is a great sport with a lot of physical and mental benefits.
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
miamivalleytoday.com
Battling the Winter Blues
TROY — The winter season brings about cold temperatures, snow, and many cloudy days. It also brings about the winter blues. According to Brad Reed, public information officer with the Tri-County Board of Mental Health and Recovery Services, the winter blues can be brought on by a few factors including shorter days, colder temperatures, less sunlight, and the stress associated from the holidays.
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza Heaven
Ohio is renowned for its mouth-watering pizza, with countless pizzerias vying for the title of the best. After extensive research and myriad slices consumed, it is safe to say that the best pizzeria in Ohio can be found in the heart of Mason — Tony’s Pizza Palace.
‘Supposed to protect us;’ Video shows adult slamming student to ground at Dayton middle school
A new video circulating social media shows an adult slamming a student to the ground at a Dayton middle school as dozens of other students watch.
miamivalleytoday.com
Mensa Qualifications Feb. 22 test half-priced
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society Mensa (www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Feb. 22, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. It’s across from the Community Golf Course.
Red Cross requested after duplex fire in Sidney
Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story duplex in Sidney Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
