Entries sought for Georgia Ag Experience STEM challenge

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
Georgia elementary classes in third through fifth grades are being challenged to put their science, technology, engineering and math skills to work to explore real-world issues. Special Photo

MACON — Georgia elementary classes in third through fifth grades are being challenged to put their science, technology, engineering and math skills to work to explore the real-world issues involved with water conservation in local communities.

Elementary teachers and their students may enter the “Vermiculture: Wiggling into Ag” STEM Challenge Monday through April 28 for the chance to win a prize package totaling $350 for their class. The top grade winner from the third-, fourth- and fifth-grade entries will win a prize package. The winners will be announced via a Zoom presentation on May 5.

GEORGIA STATE
