Jupiter, FL

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn

By Allen Cone
 2 days ago
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday in a hit-and-run, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning,

At approximately 10 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at which time, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and fatally struck a pedestrian at Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive.

Two suspects then fled the vehicle, Jupiter police said.

Officers were able to apprehend one suspect and are searching for a second person described as a younger white male.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201.

JUPITER — A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night by a vehicle that was making an illegal U-turn to avoid a traffic stop, police said Saturday. Jupiter police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle, avoiding police, proceeded to make an illegal U-turn, hitting and killing a pedestrian near Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive, police said.
