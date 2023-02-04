CBS 6 congratulates students during National Signing Day ceremonies

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of Central Virginia high school students signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic journies at colleges and universities across the nation during National Signing Day ceremonies this month.

National Signing Day was February 1, 2023, and marked the first time high school students could officially declare where they intended to compete at the collegiate level.

The CBS 6 Sports team attended several of these ceremonies across Central Virginia to help honor those students who will compete at the next level.

Atlee High School

Atlee High School Signing Day 2023

Kevin Miller

Lacrosse

Christopher Newport University

Garrett Bralley

Lacrosse

Christopher Newport University

Connor Bade

Lacrosse

Christopher Newport University

Cam Ash

Lacrosse

University of Lynchburg

Eric Allen

Lacrosse

University of Lynchburg

Nolan Emmett

Lacrosse

Virginia State University

Lora Chandler

Field Hockey

Rhodes

Morgan Crawford

Volleyball

Loyola University of Maryland

Jacob Rose

Football

VMI

Will Jackson

Football

Shenandoah University

Austin Gaines

Football

Virginia Union

Zach Tschantre

Football

Randolph-Macon

Dylan Kildoo

Football

Christopher-Newport University

Highland Springs High School

Highland Springs High School Signing Day 2023

Braylon Johnson

Football

Virginia Tech

Takye Heath

Football

Virginia Tech

Miles Greene

Football

University of Virginia

Darius Taylor

Football

Virginia Tech

Brandon Thomas

Football

Old Dominion University

Ian Wynn

Football

Fayetteville State

Lance Nelson

Football

Delaware

Caron Ferguson

Football

West Virginia State

Andre Alexander

Football

Charleston College

Alim Foster-Powell

Football

Virginia Union

Alonzo James

Football

Virginia State University

Klay Bailey

Football

UVA-Wise

Emmanuel Scott

Football

UVA-Wise

Aziz Foster-Powell

Football

Virginia State

Malik Morrow

Football

Christopher Newport University

Jayden Taylor

Football

Stevenson

Varina High School

Varina High School Signing Day 2023

Kenny Faison

Football

Virginia State University

Ben Blakley

Football

Virginia State University

Anthony Greene Jr.

Football

UVA-Wise

Kaveion Keys

Football

Penn State University

Jillian Sisk

Cross Country/Track

VMI

Marquis Vincent

Football

Furman

Dinwiddie High School

Dinwiddie High School Signing Day 2023

Collen Jackson

Football

University of Richmond

Trey McBride

Football

Emory & Henry

Daniel Marquis Smith

Football

Virginia State University

Thomas Dale High School

Thomas Dale High School Signing Day 2023

Brandon Rose

Virginia State University

CJ Milazzo

Bridgewater College

Stephon Hicks

Virginia Tech

Joshua Bradley

Clarke University

Brandan Cammarasana

Virginia Union University

Chase Aslett

VMI

Christian Lyons

Emory and Henry

Trinity Episcopal High School

Trinity Episcopal High School Signing Day 2023

Trai Ferguson

Football

Navy

Mario Thompson

Football

Virginia Tech

Elijah Rainer

Football

William and Mary

Hunter Brooks

Football

Davidson

Matthew Houston

Football

Christopher Newport University

Robbie Dunn

Football

VMI

Jon Brooks

Football

Christopher Newport University

Cam Fleming

Football

Virginia Tech



Carlos Moore Football Hampton University

