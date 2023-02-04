ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

CBS 6 congratulates students during National Signing Day ceremonies

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pldjh_0kcUyFoI00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of Central Virginia high school students signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic journies at colleges and universities across the nation during National Signing Day ceremonies this month.

National Signing Day was February 1, 2023, and marked the first time high school students could officially declare where they intended to compete at the collegiate level.

The CBS 6 Sports team attended several of these ceremonies across Central Virginia to help honor those students who will compete at the next level.

Atlee High School

Atlee High School Signing Day 2023

Kevin Miller
Lacrosse
Christopher Newport University

Garrett Bralley
Lacrosse
Christopher Newport University

Connor Bade
Lacrosse
Christopher Newport University

Cam Ash
Lacrosse
University of Lynchburg

Eric Allen
Lacrosse
University of Lynchburg

Nolan Emmett
Lacrosse
Virginia State University

Lora Chandler
Field Hockey
Rhodes

Morgan Crawford
Volleyball
Loyola University of Maryland

Jacob Rose
Football
VMI

Will Jackson
Football
Shenandoah University

Austin Gaines
Football
Virginia Union

Zach Tschantre
Football
Randolph-Macon

Dylan Kildoo
Football
Christopher-Newport University

Highland Springs High School

Highland Springs High School Signing Day 2023

Braylon Johnson
Football
Virginia Tech

Takye Heath
Football
Virginia Tech

Miles Greene
Football
University of Virginia

Darius Taylor
Football
Virginia Tech

Brandon Thomas
Football
Old Dominion University

Ian Wynn
Football
Fayetteville State

Lance Nelson
Football
Delaware

Caron Ferguson
Football
West Virginia State

Andre Alexander
Football
Charleston College

Alim Foster-Powell
Football
Virginia Union

Alonzo James
Football
Virginia State University

Klay Bailey
Football
UVA-Wise

Emmanuel Scott
Football
UVA-Wise

Aziz Foster-Powell
Football
Virginia State

Malik Morrow
Football
Christopher Newport University

Jayden Taylor
Football
Stevenson

Varina High School

Varina High School Signing Day 2023

Kenny Faison
Football
Virginia State University

Ben Blakley
Football
Virginia State University

Anthony Greene Jr.
Football
UVA-Wise

Kaveion Keys
Football
Penn State University

Jillian Sisk
Cross Country/Track
VMI

Marquis Vincent
Football
Furman

Dinwiddie High School

Dinwiddie High School Signing Day 2023

Collen Jackson
Football
University of Richmond

Trey McBride
Football
Emory & Henry

Daniel Marquis Smith
Football
Virginia State University

Thomas Dale High School

Thomas Dale High School Signing Day 2023

Brandon Rose
Virginia State University

CJ Milazzo
Bridgewater College

Stephon Hicks
Virginia Tech

Joshua Bradley
Clarke University

Brandan Cammarasana
Virginia Union University

Chase Aslett
VMI

Christian Lyons
Emory and Henry

Trinity Episcopal High School

Trinity Episcopal High School Signing Day 2023

Trai Ferguson
Football
Navy

Mario Thompson
Football
Virginia Tech

Elijah Rainer
Football
William and Mary

Hunter Brooks
Football
Davidson

Matthew Houston
Football
Christopher Newport University

Robbie Dunn
Football
VMI

Jon Brooks
Football
Christopher Newport University

Cam Fleming
Football
Virginia Tech

Carlos Moore Football Hampton University

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. There were five men […]
HARRISONBURG, VA
Daily Voice

JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash

Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
RICHMOND, VA
midmajormadness.com

The Other Top 25: VCU jumps 11 spots, on brink of top 10

Winners of eight of their last nine, the VCU Rams jumped 11 spots in this week’s Other Top 25 and found themselves ranked No. 11. They sit alone top the Atlantic 10 standings at 9-2 in conference play. The Rams have held opponents to 65 points or less in...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Powerball ticket holders in Virginia are $50,000 richer following a drawing that took place Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all six numbers, however, this gives players more chances to win the $747 million estimated jackpot. The winning numbers in Saturday...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy