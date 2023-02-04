ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield home invasion under investigation

By Morgan Cunningham
 2 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Enfield Police are investigating a home invasion.

Police say they responded to a disturbance on Dara Rive around 10:47 p.m. Friday night.

The residents had non-life-threatening injuries.

A silver 2020 Toyota Rav 4 Hybrid belonging to one of the residents was stolen. Enfield Police say it has registration AY50120.

There is currently no description of the suspect.

If anyone has information, they're asked to call Enfield Police at (860) 763-8911.

