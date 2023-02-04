Read full article on original website
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
KSNF/KODE — Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River and much more, but the Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state’s many reservoirs, or man-made lakes, the website, “Onlyinyourstate.com,” claims there’s one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake. With a surface area of […]
Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?
MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
Oklahoma court says Kickapoo Reservation was disestablished
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ruled the historic Kickapoo Reservation in the central part of the state was disestablished more than a century ago and no longer exists.
‘A grave injustice’: U.S. Rep. Cori Bush calls for Missouri execution to be halted
Leonard Taylor says he was halfway across the country when his girlfriend and her three young children were killed. His innocence claims are under review as a Feb. 7 execution date looms.
Angler’s big fish with odd name may be a world-record catch, Missouri officials say
At first, he didn’t quite recognize the fish he reeled in. But now he’s going to have it mounted.
Step Into a Time Machine and See a 157-Year-Old Missouri Mansion
Would you like to step into a time machine and see what life was like in Missouri back in the year 1876? You can in a virtual kind of way as there are pictures and video showing the inside of an abandoned Missouri mansion that was built that year. What...
Ice Storm Snarling Travel From Texas To Tennessee And Kentucky, Including Dallas
Arctic air will continue to create a wintry mess of ice in parts of the South through at least Wednesday. Accumulating ice is likely from Texas into Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Dallas, Austin, Little Rock and Memphis are among the cities in this icy threat. Roads in these areas...
No new hearing on condemned Missouri man’s innocence claim
The attorney for a Missouri man facing lethal injection next week says he will ask the state Supreme Court to postpone the execution by three or four months to allow more time to investigate his innocence claim.
As Chinese balloon crosses Kansas and Missouri, governors want White House communication
“We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it. Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland?” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said.
4 of 5 Escaped Missouri Convicts Captured, 1 Still On The Run
Progress has been made in apprehending the 5 prisoners that escaped a Missouri jail this past week. 4 of the 5 have been located and captured while 1 still remains on the run and at large. UPDATE: All inmates have now been captured and are now back in jail. ORIGINAL...
Sen. Roger Marshall: Chinese spy balloon spotted over parts of Kansas, Missouri
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) says he can confirm the Chinese spy balloon is over northeast Kansas.
There’s an Epic Online Effort to Bring Whataburger to St. Louis
Power to the people. That's the vibe I'm passing along to a new online effort that's trying to convince Whataburger to bring their beloved franchise to St. Louis. If you haven't checked out the Bring Whataburger to St. Louis Facebook page, you should. It's an active community of burger lovers that want what many of us want - a Whataburger that's close enough to eat at without having to make a day trip. There's more than one group, too. I found another Bring WhatABurger to St. Louis Facebook page, but it looks like it's private.
Kansas Deputy AG warns Chiefs fans against counterfeit Super Bowl goods
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Chiefs fans flock to Arizona, Kansas Deputy Attorney General Fran Oleen has warned against counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise. Kansas Deputy Attorney General Fran Oleen announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that Kansans need to protect themselves against the purchase of counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise now that the Chiefs have touched down in Arizona for the Big Game.
