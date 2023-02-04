Read full article on original website
Related
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk assures Cybertruck will retain well-loved light bar detail
When images and videos of the Tesla Cybertruck production beta were shared online, many electric vehicle enthusiasts were a bit bothered. While the sighting of the production beta unit itself incited a lot of excitement from Tesla fans, some were a bit miffed at the seemingly updated design of the vehicle’s rear.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver
Looking for the best SUVs to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider during car shopping. The post Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
Top Speed
What The Current Market For 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster Looks Like
The 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster is a true masterpiece of automotive engineering. Born from the collaboration of Ford and British automaker AC, this iconic sports car was created to challenge the Chevrolet Corvette and become the leading American sports car of its time. With its powerful engine and lightweight...
Unplugged Performance Transformed Wrecked Tesla Model 3 Into Track Slayer With Wicked Aero
Unplugged Performance has revealed its Tesla Model 3 time attack vehicle, which looks menacing. A far cry from the humble sedan on which it is based, the Tesla specialists created the new track toy over months of work. Well, we say new - the car in question is based on the Model 3 that crashed at Pikes Peak in 2020. Despite the unfortunate incident, Unplugged Performance has rebuilt the EV as a "time attack monster."
Inside £1.8M Rolls-Royce 103EX with incredible hidden features, customisable 2-person lounge chair & built AI chauffeur
ROLLS-Royce’s futuristic 103EX comes with a number of eyebrow-raising hidden features but it will set you back around £1.8million. The luxury, all-electric car is described by the manufacturer as their first “vision vehicle” which looks ahead to the next 100 years in motoring. The Rolls-Royce concept...
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Gives A subtle Nod To Tesla’s Upcoming Model 3 Refresh Dubbed Project Highland
For months now there have been speculations that Tesla is working on a refresh to the Model 3 and has codenamed the project "Highland." However, today, although subtle, we have received our first confirmation regarding project Highland from Elon Musk. For a few months now there have been reports claiming...
Tesla electric car outsells Australia's most popular SUVs
The Tesla Model 3 came third on the January sales charts, with only the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux utes beating it.
Luxury yacht features submarine, flying car – perfect for James Bond
The 37-meter vessel is set to be launched in 2024. The post Luxury yacht features submarine, flying car – perfect for James Bond appeared first on Talker.
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck alpha prototype shows off its bed’s capacity by carrying multiple off-road tires
As a pickup truck, the Tesla Cybertruck will be judged in part based on the utility that it can offer its users. With this in mind, the capacity of the vehicle’s bed would likely be one of Cybertruck’s make-or-break points. Making it too small would compromise the vehicle’s utility, and making it too large would make the Cybertruck too cumbersome.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Is So Hot the Giulia and Stelvio Will Get Its Looks
We have known for a while that the Alfa Romeo brand will grow from its two models today to a lineup of five global electric vehicles in 2028. The new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale will be the last Alfa to still have an internal-combustion engine. But after meeting with senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo Brand North America Larry Dominique, MotorTrend has learned more details about what is in the pipeline.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Futurism
OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"
In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
teslarati.com
Bill Gates says Elon Musk should spend money for Mars on other things
Bill Gates and Elon Musk have shared somewhat of a strange relationship that has culminated in an unorthodox version of a rivalry. More recently, Gates was interviewed by the BBC, where he called Musk’s visions of eventually colonizing Mars as very expensive and not a good use of his finances as it could be spent on other things to improve life here on Earth.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk explains Tesla FSD Beta V11.3 rollout delay
Tesla’s FSD Beta V11 is an incredibly important release. It’s the first version of the electric vehicle maker’s advanced driver-assist system that utilizes a single software stack for both highway and inner-city driving. Expectations are high for the update, as it is believed to feature notable improvements compared to its predecessors.
electrek.co
Magicycle launches the ‘SUV of e-bikes’ with full suspension fat tire electric bike
Electric bicycle maker Magicycle has just unveiled its newest model, which is the most premium e-bike yet in the company’s lineup. The full-suspension Magicycle Deer also claims to be an “SUV e-bike,” though that term seems to get thrown around a lot lately. We’ve seen plenty of...
Industrial Distribution
Concept Superyacht Could ‘Fly’ at Unprecedented Speeds
When you’re living through a global pandemic, it’s only natural to reflect on the fragility of life — and perhaps make an impulse purchase or two that might have been on the back burner pre-2020. For those with the means, that has meant a boom in orders...
Comments / 0