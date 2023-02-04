ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk assures Cybertruck will retain well-loved light bar detail

When images and videos of the Tesla Cybertruck production beta were shared online, many electric vehicle enthusiasts were a bit bothered. While the sighting of the production beta unit itself incited a lot of excitement from Tesla fans, some were a bit miffed at the seemingly updated design of the vehicle’s rear.
MotorAuthority

2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots

The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
electrek.co

Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work

A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
Top Speed

What The Current Market For 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster Looks Like

The 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster is a true masterpiece of automotive engineering. Born from the collaboration of Ford and British automaker AC, this iconic sports car was created to challenge the Chevrolet Corvette and become the leading American sports car of its time. With its powerful engine and lightweight...
CarBuzz.com

Unplugged Performance Transformed Wrecked Tesla Model 3 Into Track Slayer With Wicked Aero

Unplugged Performance has revealed its Tesla Model 3 time attack vehicle, which looks menacing. A far cry from the humble sedan on which it is based, the Tesla specialists created the new track toy over months of work. Well, we say new - the car in question is based on the Model 3 that crashed at Pikes Peak in 2020. Despite the unfortunate incident, Unplugged Performance has rebuilt the EV as a "time attack monster."
torquenews.com

Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks

We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Is So Hot the Giulia and Stelvio Will Get Its Looks

We have known for a while that the Alfa Romeo brand will grow from its two models today to a lineup of five global electric vehicles in 2028. The new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale will be the last Alfa to still have an internal-combustion engine. But after meeting with senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo Brand North America Larry Dominique, MotorTrend has learned more details about what is in the pipeline.
MotorAuthority

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines

Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Futurism

OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"

In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
teslarati.com

Bill Gates says Elon Musk should spend money for Mars on other things

Bill Gates and Elon Musk have shared somewhat of a strange relationship that has culminated in an unorthodox version of a rivalry. More recently, Gates was interviewed by the BBC, where he called Musk’s visions of eventually colonizing Mars as very expensive and not a good use of his finances as it could be spent on other things to improve life here on Earth.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk explains Tesla FSD Beta V11.3 rollout delay

Tesla’s FSD Beta V11 is an incredibly important release. It’s the first version of the electric vehicle maker’s advanced driver-assist system that utilizes a single software stack for both highway and inner-city driving. Expectations are high for the update, as it is believed to feature notable improvements compared to its predecessors.
Industrial Distribution

Concept Superyacht Could ‘Fly’ at Unprecedented Speeds

When you’re living through a global pandemic, it’s only natural to reflect on the fragility of life — and perhaps make an impulse purchase or two that might have been on the back burner pre-2020. For those with the means, that has meant a boom in orders...

